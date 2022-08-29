Lindsey Graham Warns of 'Riots in the Streets' if Trump Is Prosecuted in Classified Docs Probe

“Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” the senator and staunch Trump ally said during a Fox News interview

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 11:35 AM
Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham (left), Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham delivered an ominous warning to Fox News viewers Sunday night about what might happen if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted as a result of the FBI's ongoing investigation into alleged mishandling of White House records.

"Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It's all about getting him," Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said during an appearance on Trey Gowdy's show, Sunday Night in America.

Graham and Gowdy discussed a purported copy of a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden, claiming President Joe Biden's son was given "a complete pass, apparently," and that "social media outlets suppressed information that could have mattered," the senator said.

"There is a double standard when it comes to Trump. What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn't break before the 2020 election," Graham continued, before saying that if Trump is prosecuted "there will be riots in the street."

Donald Trump; Lindsey Graham
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

An affidavit used to procure a warrant to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month was unsealed with redactions Friday, revealing why there was probable cause "to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" would be found at the Palm Beach, Fla., property.

The warrant, which was previously unsealed, showed that Trump is being investigated for potentially obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act.

Among the materials retrieved by the agents who searched Trump's home were 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked "top secret" that are only meant to be viewed at secure government facilities.

Graham also referred to the investigation into 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server for official communications during her time as secretary of state. The FBI director at the time, James Comey, said the law enforcement agency's investigation concluded that Clinton had been careless but did not act with criminal intent. She was never charged.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street," Graham said, restating his warning about violence. "I worry about the country."

In the weeks since the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search, far-right Republicans have circulated inflammatory rhetoric intending to discredit the justice system, leading to a slew of violent threats against federal agents.

"You love the law and I love the law," Graham told Gowdy. "I've never been more worried about the law in politics as I am right now. How can you tell a conservative Republican that the system works when it comes to President Trump?"

Related Articles
trump
Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Is Unsealed with Redactions — 38 Pages of Background Establish Probable Cause for Search
Presidential Residences
Judge Orders DOJ to Redact Affidavit Justifying Search of Trump's Home in Classified Docs Investigation
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Espionage Act Explained: Trump Is First U.S. President Investigated for Potentially Violating the 1917 Law
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Former White House Press Secretary Says Classified Information Was Like a 'Shiny New Toy' to Donald Trump
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Lawyer Told DOJ No Classified Docs Were at Mar-a-Lago Before FBI Search: Reports
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Why Calling the Mar-a-Lago Search a 'Raid' Is Polarizing 'Disinformation,' in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Own Words
Presidential Residences
Trump Says the FBI 'Stole' His Passports During Mar-a-Lago Search, Offering Misleading Account of Events
Asa Hutchinson
Ark. Gov. Hutchinson Defends FBI, Says Fellow Republicans Should 'Pull Back' on Judging Mar-a-Lago Search
John Bolton
Trump's Former National Security Advisor Says There's 'No Evidence' of 'Partisan Motive' in Mar-a-Lago Search
Mike Pence
Mike Pence Says He Didn't Keep Classified Documents, Calls for Transparency in DOJ's Investigation of Trump
Presidential Residences
Donald Trump Had 'More than 300' Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago: Report
Mike Pence
Mike Pence Tells GOP 'Attacks on the F.B.I. Must Stop' After Lawful Search of Trump Property
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Amid Numerous Legal Fights, Team Trump Is Struggling to Find Legal Counsel: Report
Trump supporters at Mar-A-Lago
Violent Rhetoric, Talk of Civil War Intensify in Extremist Circles Following FBI's Lawful Search of Mar-a-Lago
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Suspected of Violating Espionage Act, According to Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania
New Report Details Final Days of Trump Administration: 'Part Free-for-All, Part Fire Sale'