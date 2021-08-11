Lindsey Graham Talks COVID Recovery: 'Couple of Really Bad Days'

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, the South Carolina Republican said of getting vaccinated, "No one's being asked to go off to fight radical Islam or fight a foreign enemy. We're being asked to make responsible medical decisions"

Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks that the worst is behind him when it comes to his recent bout with COVID-19, telling his fellow lawmakers this week that he appreciates their support and owes his mild symptoms to being vaccinated.

"Good to be back ... To all my colleagues, I appreciate the good wishes and the phone calls and the food. I made it. I think the worst is behind me. I want to reinforce a simple message: If you haven't been vaccinated, regarding the COVID problem, you need to get vaccinated," Graham, 66, said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Graham continued: "I've been vaccinated, and I got COVID anyway. A couple of really bad days but I'm doing better and I feel on the mend and I'm confident if I hadn't had the vaccine, it'd have been a lot worse."

Graham made the remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday, returning from self-isolation to encourage those in his home state of South Carolina (where roughly half the adult population is vaccinated) to get their shots.

"So in my state, about 50 percent of people still aren't vaccinated," the Republican said. "Just for your own good and the good of our state, I would urge you to consider getting vaccinated. I think the vaccine is safe, it works, and certainly I'm glad I had it. And the sooner we get to herd immunity, through vaccinations and other means, the better off we'll be."

Graham added that getting a vaccine is no great sacrifice, but simply a responsibility in order to slow the spread of the virus: "No one's being asked to go off to fight radical Islam or fight a foreign enemy. We're being asked to make responsible medical decisions. Take the vaccine."

The senator recently told the Associated Press that he's "urged" former President Donald Trump "to be aggressive and tell Americans, 'Take the vaccine.' "

Graham also took to Twitter last week, to note that Trump himself is vaccinated.

"President Trump has taken the vaccine. I've taken the vaccine," Graham wrote. "If you are unvaccinated, I would encourage you to take the vaccine as well."

Graham disclosed earlier this month that he tested positive for the virus, after receiving both shots in December 2020.

"I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days," Graham wrote in announcing his diagnosis. "I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse."