Lindsey Graham Booed by Supporters After Urging COVID-19 Vaccine: 'I'm Glad I Got It'

The South Carolina senator had a lively conversation about vaccines and mandates at a gathering of Republican voters in his home state

Sen. Lindsey Graham was booed at an event over the weekend after telling a crowd of supporters they should consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven't yet received their shots.

Graham, 66, spoke Saturday in Summerville, South Carolina, at a gathering of Dorchester County Republicans, who called hosting the South Carolina Senator an "honor" and urged unity in a Facebook post that said, "Now more than ever republicans must be united in order to deliver a red wave in 2022!"

But the crowd wasn't united with Graham, who said, "If you haven't had the vaccine, you ought to think about getting it because if you're my age … "

At that point, he was interrupted with boos and shouts of "no."

Graham then told the crowd, "Well, I'm glad I got it," according to video posted to The Daily Beast.

The senator was vaccinated in December but had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 over the summer that gave him mild flu-like symptoms that resembled a sinus infection.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.

Lindsey Graham gets COVID-19 Vaccine Sen. Lindsey Graham | Credit: Lindsey Graham/Twitter

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse," Graham tweeted in August.

At the event last weekend, he shared some statistics with the crowd. "Ninety-two percent of the people in hospitals in South Carolina are unvaccinated," he said, prompting shouts of "false" from the crowd. "I'm with you with 'let's don't mandate it.' I'm with you that it's probably unconstitutional."

According to the Washington Post's COVID vaccine tracker, less than 48 percent of South Carolina's population is fully vaccinated.

A member of the audience told Graham he would lose his job in 60 days, adding that he works for the U.S. Navy. Following guidance from the White House, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all service members and civilian employees. The military requires several additional vaccines to ensure its troops are healthy and ready to serve.

Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham Joe Biden (left) and Lindsey Graham | Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

"How many of you have taken measles shots?" Graham asked the crowd, prompting someone to shout, "It's not the same."

"In the military, they can say you got to get vaccinated," Graham continued once his audience quieted. "I think that's a dumb idea. You know why? We shouldn't be driving people away from service."

Graham then appeared to ask the man who spoke up if he's against the vaccine. The audience member said, "No. I'm against the mandate."