Lindsay Lohan Helps Pal Tiffany Trump Out with Her Ponytail During Night Out in Mykonos

Looks like Lindsay Lohan and Tiffany Trump are living it up in Greece.

Andrew Warren, a mutual friend of the 32-year-old actress and the 24-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump, shared a video on Friday night of Lohan helping her old friend perfect her ponytail during a night out in Mykonos.

“Hair styles by Lindsay, let’s go,” Warren says during the video, while the two women share a laugh together.

“You missed it before,” the Georgetown Law student replies, continuing to giggle as Lohan moves behind her to survey her hairstyle.

“C’mon, hairstyles by Lindsay,” Warren adds, as Lohan appears completly focused on the task at hand.

Both Lohan and Warren went on to share a photograph of themselves cozying up with Tiffany during a fundraiser for victims of the Greek wildfires on Friday, although the image has since been deleted, E News! reports.

The actress captioned the post with a series of pink emoji hearts as well as the hashtags “Mykonos” and “America,” according to the outlet. Additionally Lohan, who has voiced her support for Tiffany’s father in the past, tagged the president in the photo.

During an interview with the New York Times published last month, Lohan revealed that Tiffany, whom she described as a “really sweet girl” and a “nice person” would be visiting her in Greece the following month.

Lohan previously shared a screenshot of herself talking to Tiffany over FaceTime in April, according to a capture shared on social media. She did the same earlier this month, The Cut reported, where she first mentioned that the two were planning their Mykonos trip.

Prior to her trip to Greece, Tiffany was spotted out and about in London with her mother Marla Maples, just days after her father was met with mass protests during his own visit to the city.

A source close to Maples, Trump’s second wife, previously told PEOPLE that Tiffany has been “having a rough summer” and “is upset about the “negative attention” on her father, as well as her split from longtime boyfriend Ross Mechanic.

However, a spokesperson for Tiffany said, “Your ‘source’ is simply wrong. Tiffany is doing incredibly well. She had a terrific first year at Georgetown Law and is currently working this summer as a research assistant for Law Professor Shon Hopwood.”

Tiffany split from her former boyfriend last year, right around the time she started Georgetown Law School.

A source told PEOPLE in March that the couple were “very happy” over the summer and were “together and serious” as recently as July 2017. But as the school year started, Tiffany became “extremely stressed out to be moving cities from New York to D.C.” for school, which may have led to trouble in her relationship.