A year after Hurricane Maria wiped out 80 percent of Puerto Rico’s coffee trees last September, Lin-Manuel Miranda is now doing what he can to help the industry thrive again.

On Wednesday, The Miranda Family, along with The Hispanic Federation, announced the launch of a five-year initiative to aid the coffee sector, a vital part of Puerto Rico’s economy.

“My family and I love coffee,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, 38, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Coffee has been a part of Puerto Rico’s rich culture and heritage for generations. I’m thrilled that my family, with the Hispanic Federation, have been able to help create such an important initiative that supports small farmers across the Island.”

The initiative seeks to both restore and improve coffee production, from rebuilding nurseries to bringing climate-smart practices to struggling small farmers throughout the island. Other partners have joined the initiative, including Nespresso, who gave $1 million, The Rockefeller Foundation, who gave $500,000, and The Starbucks Foundation, who gave $470k and 2 million high quality, climate-resilient coffee seeds.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda Tells Trump He’s Going ‘Straight to Hell’ for Response to Puerto Rico Disaster

Gladys Vega/Getty

In September of 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing nearly 3,000 people, causing $90 billion worth of damage and leaving the island without power. The hurricane destroyed 80 percent of the coffee trees on the island, severely impairing a $100 million industry.

“Since September 2017, the Hispanic Federation, and the Miranda family, have been on the ground in Puerto Rico listening to the needs of communities, raising funds, and bringing together multi-sector organizations committed to a long-term recovery led by Puerto Ricans,” said Hispanic Federation President José Calderón.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns to Hamilton for Puerto Rico: How to Win Airfare & Tickets!

This initiative is part of on-going efforts Miranda, 38, has made to help Puerto Rico. The Mary Poppins Returns star has raised millions of dollars for the country, released a single to aid relief efforts, and in January 2019 will star in three-week run of Hamilton in Puerto Rico.

“[My family is] doing the same as everybody else on the island. They’re putting on a brave face for us,” Lin-Manuel Miranda told PEOPLE in October 2017. “It’s dire. We’re still in a humanitarian crisis and we need all the help we can get.”