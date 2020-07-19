The Life & Sudden Death of Chappaquiddick Author Leo Damore — and His Missing Manuscript

"I'd hear whispers and, at a certain point, I wondered what really happened," says Damore's son, who is working on a documentary

The last time Nick Damore saw his dad, Leo Damore, they were in the garden of a friend's house. "He said, 'If anything ever happens to me, there's a box under my bed for you,' " recalls Nick, who had just turned ten years old.

That night, he crawled under his father's bed and saw a metal strongbox.

Some two weeks later, on Oct. 2, 1995, Leo — the author of Senatorial Privilege, the definitive book on Sen. Ted Kennedy's Chappaquiddick scandal — killed himself in the bathroom of his Connecticut apartment. He was 66.

Nick never saw that metal box again, and he never did find the manuscript that his father had been working on, about President John F. Kennedy's mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer, who was killed in 1964.

It's been 51 years since Sen. Kennedy's car plunged into the waters off of Martha's Vineyard and his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, was left to die. The senator waited 10 hours to alert the authorities — a delay that remains one of many unanswered questions surrounding Chappaquiddick, the subject of PEOPLE's 2018 podcast Cover-Up.

The suicide of Leo Damore is yet another unsettling twist.

"My father's death was rarely spoken about," says Nick, now a 34-year-old middle-school English teacher in Guilford, Connecticut, who is working on a documentary about Leo's life. The project is in post-production and Nick and his partner, filmmaker Matt Cascella, hope to release it within the year.

Nick tells PEOPLE he "started researching because I did not know very much. I'd hear whispers and, at a certain point, I wondered what really happened."

"We have new interviews with persons of interest," he says, "and have found previously lost documents and videos."

In 1969, Leo was a Cape Cod reporter who moonlighted as a shoe salesman in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, also the home of the Kennedy family compound. When Leo decided to investigate what happened at Chappaquiddick, he already knew everyone in town.

His book Senatorial Privilege, which had taken eight years of research and encompassed more than 200 interviews, was published in 1989. It was a blockbuster, selling more than 1 million copies.

At the time the book was published, a Kennedy family spokesperson called it "an irresponsible rehash of all the old rumors and innuendo." But Leo had convinced many of the key players to speak, including Sen. Kennedy's cousin Joe Gargan, who had told him the lawmaker had asked him to lie and say that Kopechne was driving the car the night it went over the bridge.

From there, Leo wanted to tackle an even bigger story: that of Mary Pinchot Meyer, President Kennedy's mistress who was killed in the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Georgetown on Oct. 12, 1964.

She had been married to a CIA operative, Cord Meyer, whom she later divorced. Her slaying was never solved, and her diary went missing in the hours after her death, Speculation spread: Was she a threat? Did she know too much?

Now Nick wonders if his father also knew too much.

"I think he didn't get the message with Chappaquiddick, which was — back off a little bit," Nick tells PEOPLE now. "He talked about how got threats, calls in the middle of the night, people threatening to burn the house down."

"Leo was getting too close and at one point he claimed to have gotten the diary that outlined the relationship between Mary and JFK," Nick says. "He also thought he'd found out who had killed her."

But as he worked, Leo was also starting to unravel.

"There were lawsuits, he thought he was being followed," Nick remembers. "Now he's potentially going after the CIA and that's when he starts spiraling down. Part of Leo's story is that he experienced such a clear attempt to to stop him from pursuing stories about the Kennedys. I think Leo kept pushing it a little bit."

Leo's friend Jimmy Smith — a former assistant DA in Dukes County, Massachusetts, who had connected Leo with Joe Gargan — told PEOPLE in 2018 that toward the end of his life, Leo was "like a man being chased ... very much afraid" before his suicide.

But, if so, then of what? Or who?

Nick says he's trying to find out.