Letitia James Is Running for New York Governor After Investigating Andrew Cuomo

The state's attorney general made her announcement on Friday, pitching herself as a "force for change"

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday officially launched a run for governor, throwing her hat in the ring less than two months after an investigation she led into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he had sexually harassed multiple women — prompting his resignation.

"I've spent my career guided by a simple principle: stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable," James, 63, said in an announcement video.

Speculation about her political ambitions had run rampant in recent months, particularly after she launch an investigation into several harassment allegations against Cuomo, a fellow Democrat.

James' announcement video did not mention Cuomo by name but pitched her record as one of progressive prosecution, going after Donald Trump (widely disliked in New York) as well as drug companies and problems in nursing homes.

Investigating Cuomo further cemented her state-wide reputation at the same time that it fueled his downfall.

In an August press conference, James said her investigation had found Cuomo engaged in "unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and making inappropriate comments" with both current and former New York state employees. She added that the actions "created a hostile work environment for women," and said that the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee who came forward with her story.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement at the time.

Cuomo has denied intentionally acting inappropriately, casting some of his behavior as inadvertent. This week he was accused of forcible touching, a misdemeanor, and is reportedly expected to be arraigned next month.

In addition to presiding over the investigation into Cuomo, James' office has been leading a three-year civil probe into the Trump Organization and is also assisting the Manhattan district attorney in a criminal investigation of Trump's company. He denies wrongdoing and has called investigations into him politically motivated "witch hunts."

kathy hochul New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul assumed the governorship following Cuomo's resignation, announcing in August that she would seek reelection once she serves the remainder of Cuomo's term.

Hochul, 63, became New York's first female governor when Cuomo left office.

James, a Democrat, had evaded questions about whether she had any plans to run, telling reporters in August: "My focus is on my work in the office of the New York State Attorney General. I enjoy serving in the office of the New York State Attorney General and it's entirely up to the people of the state of New York."

Born and raised in Brooklyn, James worked as a public defender early in her career, and was elected attorney general in November 2018.