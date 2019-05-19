Leslie Jones Eviscerates New Wave of Anti-Abortion Laws on SNL: 'This Really Is a War on Women'

Leslie Jones is using her platform to speak out against strict new anti-abortion laws in nine states.

On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Jones, 51, joined Colin Jost during the “Weekend Update” segment to share her thoughts on the sweeping abortion bans passed by Alabama, Georgia and other states in recent days.

The comedian came out wearing a costume inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale, before removing the red robes to reveal a black T-shirt that said “MINE” with an arrow pointing downwards.

Jones began by calling out the 25 white male Alabama senators who voted to pass the law in their state, describing their photos as “the mug shots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor.“

“You can’t control women,” she continued. “Because, I don’t know if y’all heard, but women are the same as humans.”

“And I’m Leslie ‘Dracarys’ Jones!” she added, referring to the Game of Thrones phrase that commands dragons to breathe fire.

“I mean, why do all of these weird a— men care what women choose to do with their bodies, anyways?” Jones said. “I don’t care what you care to do with your 65-year-old droopy a— balls!”

Will Heath/NBC

“When women have a choice, women have freedom,” she continued, growing more serious.

“The fact that nine states are doing this means this really is a war on women,” Jones said. “If you’re a woman out there, and you feel scared or confused, just know that you’re not alone. There’s so many women out there that got your back. Especially me. Leslie ‘Dracarys That Bitch’ Jones.”

The star concluded: “You can’t tell me what to do with my body. You can’t make me small or put me in a box. I’m six feet tall and 233 lbs. — ain’t no box big enough to hold me!”

Jones is one of many Hollywood celebrities to speak out against the abortion laws in recent days.

After talk show host Busy Philipps introduced the hashtag #YouKnowMe, encouraging women to share their stories of abortion, several celebrities answered the call, including Minka Kelly, Tess Holliday, Amber Tamblyn and April Love Geary.

Philipps, 39, who shared the story of her abortion a week prior, encouraged women to do the same on Twitter, starting the hashtag late on Tuesday night.

“1 in 4 women have had an abortion,” she tweeted. “Many people think they don’t know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let’s do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let’s share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth.”

Kelly, 38, wrote about her abortion on Instagram Thursday morning, saying that it was the “smartest decision” for everyone involved.

“When I was younger I had an abortion,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday morning. “It was the smartest decision I could’ve made, not only for myself and my boyfriend at the time, but also for this unborn fetus.”

Tamblyn, 36, also shared her story on social media on Thursday: “In 2012, I had an abortion. It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I still think about it to this day. But these truths do not make me regret my decision. It was the right choice for me, at that time in my life. I have not a single doubt about this.”

Alabama’s bill, along with the “heartbeat bills” that Georgia and several other states — including Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Utah and Arkansas — that passed, are a violation of the 14th amendment, which the Supreme Court determined in the landmark Roe v. Wade case.