Leonardo DiCaprio Lends His Voice to Support Michelle Obama's Voting Initiative in New Video

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Leonardo DiCaprio's When We All Vote video

Leonardo DiCaprio is joining Michelle Obama's mission to encourage voter participation for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at DiCaprio's video for which he narrates a video for the former first lady's nonprofit organization When We All Vote.

"In 1776, voting was a privilege, almost exclusively for white men with property," DiCaprio, 45, says.

"In the founding constitution, you will not find the right to vote. This right to vote has been a battlefield in American democracy," says a Black female voter.

"If your vote didn't matter, why the hell are so many systems and people trying so hard to prevent you from voting?" a Black male voter asks.

"All of us may have been created equal. But we'll never actually be equal until we all vote. So don't wait," DiCaprio says.

DiCaprio is among the many celebrities who have been encouraging voter registration ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Mrs. Obama, who launched the We All Vote initiative in 2018, has been vocal about the importance of voting.

In an interview with Shonda Rhimes for Harper’s Bazaar, published in June, she said, "Voting is so much bigger than one election, one party, or one candidate. It’s great to feel inspired by candidates and the visions they put forth, but it is by no means a prerequisite to casting a ballot. Because at the end of the day, someone is going to be making the decisions about how much money your schools get and how tax money is distributed. Voting gives you a say in those matters."

Since leaving the White House, Mrs. Obama has made voting access a major focus with her When We All Vote initiative — work that has increased relevance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the mother of two also launched a new nonpartisan coalition of mayors from around the country who will work together to continue to push for safe voting policies, including online voter registration, early in-person voting and mail-in voting.