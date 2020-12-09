Lawyers Across the Country Urge Disciplinary Investigation of Trump Campaign Legal Team

The letter accuses the president’s campaign lawyers of behavior that "demeans the legal profession"

About 1,500 lawyers and counting have signed a letter condemning President Donald Trump’s campaign legal team, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, for spreading falsehoods and “a pattern of frivolous court claims” as well as working to undermine the 2020 election.

The letter from the group Lawyers Defending American Democracy, initially posted Thursday, calls on “bar disciplinary authorities” to investigate the lawyers' recent behavior.

“A license to practice law is not a license to lie to the public on behalf of a client,” reads the letter, which has so far been signed by former federal lawyers, judges and current legal professors from around the country.

“The conduct of Mr. Giuliani and his colleagues is a disgrace,” the lawyers add, accusing Trump’s team of conduct that “demeans the legal profession.”

Giuliani — who was reportedly hospitalized with a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. — has recently led the president’s evidence-free arguments that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and “rigged.”

Trump and his allies have sought strikingly undemocratic relief from authorities, calling at various times for a new election, for hundreds of thousands of votes to be invalidated and for the various state results to be ignored entirely.

But neither the president nor his lawyers have so far succeeded in convincing the courts or any state legislatures to intervene and overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump, 74. Conspicuously, some of the campaign’s claims made in splashy press conferences have not been echoed in court, under questioning from a judge.

Some courts have ruled against Trump in blunt language: "Plaintiff failed to follow clear law in Michigan relative to such matters," a ruling last week stated.

A Pennsylvania judge in late November found that, in one suit, the Trump team had also given "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence."

An appellate judge in Wisconsin was equally withering, ruling on Friday that a Trump aligned-group's complaint "falls far short of the kind of compelling evidence and legal support we would undoubtedly need to countenance the court-ordered disenfranchisement of every Wisconsin voter."

Image zoom Rudy Giuliani (center) speaks at a Trump campaign news conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company on Nov. 7 in Philadelphia. | Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Giuliani, 76, meanwhile has held a number of headline-grabbing news conferences since Trump’s election loss, including at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia — not the upscale hotel chain, the president clarified on Twitter — as well as one more recently in Washington, D.C., where he appeared to sweat through his hair dye.

Last month, the Trump campaign also distanced itself from attorney Sidney Powell, who had been identified as a member of the president's legal team but went on to make a series of bizarre, conspiratorial claims about the election.

The lawyers criticizing Trump wrote in their letter that “Mr. Giuliani’s aim is obvious: to fuel Mr. Trump’s campaign to delegitimize the outcome of the election ... Lawyers who lie to advance the partisan interest of a politician or any client dishonor the constitutional system they’ve sworn to uphold, the legal profession and themselves.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump | Credit: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty

The lawyers’ letter also called out another Trump attorney, Joseph DiGenova, who said during a cable TV interview in late November that Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, should be “taken out at dawn and shot.”

Krebs, who was fired by Trump on Nov. 17 after contradicting his election-security claims, filed a defamation lawsuit against DiGenova and the campaign on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.