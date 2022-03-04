Lawmakers Slam Lindsey Graham for Calls to 'Take Out' Putin

"We should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state," Republican Ted Cruz wrote in response to Graham's comments

Lawmakers on either side of the aisle are sharply criticizing Republican Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina senator called or "somebody in Russia" to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a tweet published Thursday.

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?" Graham's tweet — which referenced the Roman politician who helped assassinate Julius Caesar and the German army officer who tried and failed to kill Adolf Hitler — read.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out," the tweet continued. "You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service."

In a follow-up, the 66-year-old Graham added: "The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate."

Graham made similar comments in an appearance on Fox News this week, saying, "somebody in Russia has got to step up to the plate ... the only way this ends ... is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out."

Many in Graham's own party were quick to denounce the comments, with Sen. Ted Cruz calling it an "exceptionally bad idea." Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also criticized Graham, calling the comments, "irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged."

"Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves," Cruz wrote. "But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state."

Democrat Ilhan Omar voiced her concern over the tweets, writing, "Seriously, wtf? I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll. As the world pays attention to how the U.S. and its leaders are responding, Lindsey's remarks, and remarks made by some House members, aren't helpful."

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Ivanovich also condemned the remarks, calling them "unacceptable and outrageous" in a statement.

"The degree of Russophobia and hatred in the USA towards Russia is off the charts. It's unbelievable that a country's senator preaching his moral values as a 'guiding star' to all mankind could afford a call on terrorism as a way to achieve Washington's goals on the international arena," he said in an answer to a media question posted to Facebook. "It becomes scary for the US fate, which is run by such irresponsible and unprofessional politicians."

Acknowledging the criticism of the lawmaker's comments by his own colleagues, Graham's spokesperson told PEOPLE, "They are entitled to their opinion. Senator Graham stated his."

Graham's spokesperson noted that, in a Friday morning appearance on Fox News, the senator expanded his comments, "to also support a 'Wyatt Earp or Eliot Ness' outcome as well."

"The best way for this to end is having Eliot Ness or Wyatt Earp in Russia — the Russian spring, so to speak ... where people rise up and take him down because if he continues to be their leader, then he's going to make you complicit with war crimes," the senator said on Fox News.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Putin has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."