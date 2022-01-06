Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell was among those who also spoke at Thursday's funeral service for the late Johnny Isakson

'Dad at His Best': Late Senator's 3 Children Remember Him with Playful and Loving Memories

Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, as he prepares to deliver his farewell address on the floor of the Senate

Lawmakers on either side of the political aisle gathered in Atlanta on Thursday to attend the funeral of Johnny Isakson, a longtime Republican senator from Georgia who died last month at 76.

Though many spoke at Thursday's funeral service, held at Atlanta's Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, the most poignant words came courtesy Isakson's three grown children: Kevin, John and Julie.

John told the crowd about a public speaking class he took in middle school with the hopes of impressing his father, who was a skilled public speaker. It was the senator, John said, who guided him through the process of delivering a speech in front of a crowd: "If you know what you're talking about, you don't need notes."

The elder Isakson, John said, gave him "the best advice anyone's ever gotten — about how how to talk to people."

"That was dad at his best," John said. "Teaching a lesson with kindness and compassion."

The Atlanta native died overnight in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 19, his neurocognitive disease research nonprofit the Isakson Initiative announced.

"It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76," the statement read. "Sen. Isakson's family is grateful for the prayers and support. Funeral arrangements will be shared when finalized."

Isakson's political career began in 1976 when he was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, and he went on to serve in the U.S. Senate from 2005 until his retirement in 2019. He cited health reasons for his departure, having had a growth removed from his kidneys, while recovering from a fall that fractured four ribs, in addition to suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Isakson was known for his spirit of bipartisanship — one that was fondly remembered at his funeral, where a folk duo sang God Bless America and mourners sang hymns.

"I haven't seen this big or bipartisan a group of senators off the floor since September [at] the annual Jonny Isakson barbecue lunch," fellow Republican Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, said in remarks delivered at the service.

McConnell continued: "Now we all know this is a polarized time. Unity is in short supply. But the gigantic and diverse Isakson fan club has never failed to pack a room."

Isakson's daughter, Julie, remembered his legacy as that of a family man rather than just a prominent lawmaker.

"His greatest success doesn't ever get enough publicity — and that's being a father," she said at Thursday's service, adding, "To me, he was just dad."

As a father, Julie said the senator took the family to weekends on the lake, letting his kids beat him in made-up card games and perfecting his recipe for barbecued ribs. Of course, he also knew how to have fun, Julie said, cheekily noting: "He bought the keg for my college graduation party."