Lauren Bush Lauren Focused on Helping Hungry Kids After Losing 3 Grandparents in Last Year

Ten days after her beloved grandfather George H.W. Bush’s funeral, Lauren Bush Lauren was back in New York City and joining forces with close Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin to fight children’s hunger.

“We are friends, I love Huma,” Bush Lauren, 34, a mom of two and founder of FEED Projects told PEOPLE before an event last Saturday at SoHo children’s store and e-tailer Maisonette.

Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the day went to Bush Lauren’s FEED Foundation, which has given about 103 million meals to children across the globe.

“All that money [raised from the event] will go to feed children around the world as well as here in the US,” said Bush Lauren.

Her FEED Projects is also a social business that sells goods including totes and cosmetic cases made by artisans in developing countries under fair labor practices — with each purchase providing meals to hungry, impoverished children.

Maisonette has also turned its attention to helping the less fortunate with its campaign called “Minis Moving Mountains” — by raising awareness among its younger customers with puzzles, games and other items.

“It’s to activate young ones in world issues and doing good in the world,” Bush Lauren told PEOPLE. “It seems like a great fit.”

This past year has been marked by tremendous loss for Bush Lauren — the deaths of grandmother Barbara Bush, 92, grandfather George H.W., 94, and another grandparent.

“I lost three grandparents this year which is tough,” she said. “They all lived long, meaningful lives and as hard as it is, there is a peace in knowing that they lived all really long, good wonderful lives.”

Ashley Walker Bush, left, and Lauren Bush Lauren

Bush Lauren welcomed son Max just two days after Barbara died in April. She and husband David also have a son James.

At her grandfather George H.W.’s state funeral on Dec. 5, Bush Lauren and sister Ashley Walker Bush — the daughters of Neil Bush — delivered the first reading together, speaking from Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20.

“Arise, shine. For your light has come and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you,” Bush Lauren began. “For darkness shall cover the earth and a thick darkness, the peoples, but the Lord will arise upon you and his glory will appear over you.”