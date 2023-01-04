Lauren Boebert Says Trump Should Tell Kevin McCarthy to 'Withdraw' from House Speaker Race

Rep. Boebert's comments came after the former president took to social media to implore Republicans not to "TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT"

By
Published on January 4, 2023 04:25 PM
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert implored former President Donald Trump on Wednesday to tell Kevin McCarthy to withdraw from the House speaker race, which is currently locked in a stalemate.

For the first time in a century, House representatives aren't able to come to a consensus on who to elect as House speaker, effectively putting the congressional body into a standstill until a nominee can get the majority of votes.

While McCarthy, a California representative, was nominated for the role of speaker of the House, he so far hasn't secured enough votes to actually win the race.

House rules require that lawmakers re-vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive more than half the votes. So far, they've voted six times, and McCarthy still isn't backing down, despite that he hasn't gained any support as each vote goes on.

Trump has backed McCarthy for the Speaker role — even, according to Boebert, calling lawmakers to urge them to vote for the California Republican.

On his social media site Truth Social, the former president said Republicans should unite behind McCarthy, who served as House minority leader from 2019 to 2023.

Imploring those in his party to "VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL," and "TAKE THE VICTORY," the former President wrote: "REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!"

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

But Boebert said Trump should instead urge McCarthy to withdraw from the Speaker race.

"Let's stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us, even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off," Boebert said on the House floor Wednesday. "I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, 'Sir, you do not have the votes and it's time to withdraw.'"

As of the most recent vote, Boebert and 19 other lawmakers had thrown their support behind Florida Rep. Byron Donalds. One representative opted to simply vote as "present" rather than supporting a nominee.

The last time this happened in 1923, it took nine rounds of voting to settle on a House speaker. Once, in 1855, it took 133 rounds of voting.

Democrats have already united behind their new House leader, giving each of their 212 votes to New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

If Republicans — who hold the most power in the House, with 218 votes — can unite behind a candidate, that person will become speaker.

But until a House speaker is determined, members of the House are at a standstill and unable to be sworn in, consider legislation, assign committees or adopt rules.

