Lauren Boebert Suggests That God Used Her to Oppose Kevin McCarthy's Speakership Bid

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared to suggest that God helped her stand up to newly elected Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

At a women's conference at a Dallas church over the weekend, Boebert — also a Republican — seemingly referred to McCarthy as one of her "demons."

"Ladies ... God is using you in mighty ways," the 36-year-old told the mostly female crowd, according to clips of her remarks captured by PatriotTakes and posted to Twitter.

"Maybe He'll have you ball up your fists and have you stand in front of some demons ... maybe a speaker of the House," she said prompting cheers from the audience as they rose to their feet.

Boebert recently made waves as one of the Republicans who held out supporting McCarthy in the House speaker election, forcing a historic 15 rounds of voting before McCarthy finally clinched the win.

"See now, I also stood up against Nanci Pelosi," she joked quickly afterward, "so nobody knows what I meant there, for the record, before they put this in print."

Boebert was speaking as a featured guest at the SALT Conference at Storehouse Dallas, which aimed to enlighten more women with the "truth and love of Jesus," according to the event's website. PEOPLE reached out to Boebert's team about her comments, but did not immediately get a response.

Rep. Lauren Boebert. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In another clip of the event posted by PatriotTakes, Boebert said that she and the other far-right Republicans who fiercely opposed naming McCarthy the House speaker made a "final list of concessions" and personally took it to McCarthy's office ahead of the speaker election. But, she said, they were shut down.

McCarthy had made a number of his own concessions to far-right members of his party to bid for the role.

"We started hearing lies about the meeting, that we came in asking for a personal wish list, nothing for the good of the country," Boebert said, also sharing that she prayed that President Joe Biden would exit Washington.

"Let his days be few and another take his office," Boebert said of the president. "Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris."

Kevin McCarthy rallying with Republicans between House speaker votes. Win McNamee/Getty

Since Boebert was elected in 2020, the Donald Trump ally has made national news various times for how she has handled controversial issues such as gun laws and COVID restrictions. She is one of 147 Republican members of Congress who objected to certifying the electoral vote count after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Last June, Boebert thanked former President Trump for the "massive victories for religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, and the pro-life movement" that came out of the Supreme Court decisions over Roe v. Wade.

Boebert has also criticized Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for taking parental leave after he and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, welcomed twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to their family.

"The guy was gone. The guy was not working! Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed," Boebert said in a November 2021 video, before going on to say that "ain't nobody got time for two and a half months" of parental leave.