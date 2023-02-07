Lauren Boebert Suggests That God Used Her to Oppose Kevin McCarthy's Speakership Bid

Rep. Boebert was a featured speaker at a religious women's conference over the weekend, where she took a moment to criticize Speaker McCarthy, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden

By
Published on February 7, 2023 04:25 PM
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared to suggest that God helped her stand up to newly elected Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

At a women's conference at a Dallas church over the weekend, Boebert — also a Republican — seemingly referred to McCarthy as one of her "demons."

"Ladies ... God is using you in mighty ways," the 36-year-old told the mostly female crowd, according to clips of her remarks captured by PatriotTakes and posted to Twitter.

"Maybe He'll have you ball up your fists and have you stand in front of some demons ... maybe a speaker of the House," she said prompting cheers from the audience as they rose to their feet.

Boebert recently made waves as one of the Republicans who held out supporting McCarthy in the House speaker election, forcing a historic 15 rounds of voting before McCarthy finally clinched the win.

"See now, I also stood up against Nanci Pelosi," she joked quickly afterward, "so nobody knows what I meant there, for the record, before they put this in print."

Boebert was speaking as a featured guest at the SALT Conference at Storehouse Dallas, which aimed to enlighten more women with the "truth and love of Jesus," according to the event's website. PEOPLE reached out to Boebert's team about her comments, but did not immediately get a response.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks at a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC
Rep. Lauren Boebert. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In another clip of the event posted by PatriotTakes, Boebert said that she and the other far-right Republicans who fiercely opposed naming McCarthy the House speaker made a "final list of concessions" and personally took it to McCarthy's office ahead of the speaker election. But, she said, they were shut down.

McCarthy had made a number of his own concessions to far-right members of his party to bid for the role.

"We started hearing lies about the meeting, that we came in asking for a personal wish list, nothing for the good of the country," Boebert said, also sharing that she prayed that President Joe Biden would exit Washington.

"Let his days be few and another take his office," Boebert said of the president. "Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy rallying with Republicans between House speaker votes. Win McNamee/Getty

Since Boebert was elected in 2020, the Donald Trump ally has made national news various times for how she has handled controversial issues such as gun laws and COVID restrictions. She is one of 147 Republican members of Congress who objected to certifying the electoral vote count after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Last June, Boebert thanked former President Trump for the "massive victories for religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, and the pro-life movement" that came out of the Supreme Court decisions over Roe v. Wade.

Boebert has also criticized Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for taking parental leave after he and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, welcomed twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to their family.

"The guy was gone. The guy was not working! Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed," Boebert said in a November 2021 video, before going on to say that "ain't nobody got time for two and a half months" of parental leave.

Related Articles
Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
George Santos Is Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee, Speaker McCarthy Confirms
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House January 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden traveled to northern Kentucky to showcase infrastructure investments and his economic plan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Joy Behar -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Defends Joe Biden Against Ageism, Declaring She Also Isn't Ready to Quit Her Job
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?
U.S. President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies.
State of the Union 2023: How to Watch Biden's Speech and What to Watch For
George Santos is officially a congressman
George Santos Accused of Touching Prospective Staffer's Groin — Then Denying Him a Job After Getting Rejected
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Jill Biden Made a Special Appearance on the Grammys Stage
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis 'Begged Him' for Gubernatorial Endorsement: 'Tears Coming Down from His Eyes'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere' amid Senate Speculation
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon 'the Size of 3 Buses' Is Spotted Flying Over United States
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Federal Investigators Are Reportedly Probing George Santos' Alleged Dog Fundraising Scheme
malia obama
'Swarm' Creator Says Malia Obama Got 'Her Feet Wet in TV' in the Show's Writers Room
Roy Wood Jr.
'The Daily Show' 's Roy Wood Jr. to Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends
Florida Rep. Who Fell Off Ladder Invites the Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Florida Rep. Who Fell 25 Feet Off Ladder Invites Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union