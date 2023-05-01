Lauren Boebert Poses with T-Shirt Calling AR-15 'Cordless Hole Puncher' on Same Day as Tx. Mass Shooting

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is being criticized after sharing photos taken at a gun range just hours after five people, including a 9-year-old child, were fatally shot in Texas by a suspect with an assault weapon. One of the photos shows Boebert holding up a shirt that reads: "Since we're redefining everything, this is a cordless hole puncher," next to an illustration of an assault weapon.

"Thank you, Montrose! It was great to join you at the San Juan Shooting Range," the Colorado congresswoman wrote on Twitter Saturday, beneath a series of photos taken at the facility.

The photo was posted one day after a suspect armed with an AR-15 style rifle reportedly shot a group of people "execution style" after charging into their home when they asked him to stop shooting his gun outside.

The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.

Those reacting to Boebert's photo of the pro-gun shirt offered a litany of criticism, calling it "heartless," while others called it "sickening" or "repulsive."

Since Boebert was elected in 2020, the Donald Trump ally has made national news various times for how she has handled controversial issues such as gun laws and COVID restrictions. She is one of 147 Republican members of Congress who objected to certifying the electoral vote count after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Last June, Boebert thanked former President Trump for the "massive victories for religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, and the pro-life movement" that came out of the Supreme Court decisions over Roe v. Wade.

Boebert has been previously criticized for sending a pro-gun fundraising email just hours after a mass shooting in her home state.

"I told Beto 'HELL NO' to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden," the email's subject line read, according to a copy of the email shared by a reporter online.

The email from Boebert's campaign reportedly appeared mere hours after a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket shooting that killed 10 people.

