Laura Loomer has described Islam as a "cancer on humanity" and called herself a "proud Islamophobe"

Fringe Activist Banned from Social Media Wins GOP Primary in Florida as Trump Congratulates Her

Far-right activist and social media provocateur Laura Loomer won her Republican congressional primary in Florida, receiving a congratulatory tweet from President Donald Trump.

Loomer, 27, won the six-way race for the GOP nomination on Tuesday and will next challenge incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, who has held the 21st Congressional District seat since 2013.

The district also includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club and is where Trump himself votes.

Loomer won with about 14,500 votes out of 34,000, according to the Associated Press.

In a Twitter post shared shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the president tweeted, "Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!," referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

However, the district is heavily Democratic, so her chances of winning the seat in November are slim, according to CBS News.

Per CNN, Loomer raised more than $1 million thanks to support from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pardoned Trump ally Roger Stone and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Image zoom Laura Loomer Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Loomer — who has described Islam as a "cancer on humanity" and, according to CNN, called herself a "proud Islamophobe" — has been banned by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for repeated instances of hate speech and could not use social media to celebrate her win.

Instead, Loomer celebrated alongside Stone, right-wing agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

"Lois Frankel doesn’t know it yet, but she is going to get Laura Loomer-ed,” said Stone, before he referred to Loomer as the "Joan of Arc of the conservative movement."

Yiannopoulos reportedly told the crowd that Loomer is an "extraordinary woman" who has gone from "hell-raising activist" to a political figure, the Post reports. "She has forged herself into a true political phenomenon," he said.

Back in 2017, Loomer tweeted that she could not find a "non-Muslim cab or @Uber @Lyft" driver so she was late to a meeting. After a day of tweeting about Muslims, Uber and Lyft announced she was banned from using their services.

Later in 2018, she was then banned from Twitter for violating its rules on hateful conduct. She responded by handcuffing herself to the front door of the company’s headquarters.

Per CBS News, Loomer has also been banned from an array of other platforms and events, from PayPal to New York City’s Shakespeare in the Park festival, where she previously interrupted a performance of Julius Caesar during the assassination scene.