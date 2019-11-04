Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet 73rd Birthday Message for Mom Laura: 'Thanks for Being Our Light'

Former First Lady Laura Bush rang in her 73rd birthday on Monday with warm wishes on social media from her husband, former President George W. Bush, and their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

“Happiest Birthday to my mama,” Hager, 37, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her parents and her three children.

“Thanks for being our light—and teaching us the adoration of books and cats,” added the Today co-host, who recently welcomed her third child. “No one holds a baby quite like you.”

President Bush, 73, also posted about Mrs. Bush on Instagram, re-sharing a happy birthday photo from The Bush Center, writing, “Wishing my lovely bride @laurawbush a happy birthday today… and a happy anniversary tomorrow.” (The couple will celebrate 42 years of marriage on Tuesday.)

“I’m a lucky man,” he wrote.

The Bush Center, started after President Bush left office, encouraged others to send “your birthday wishes” via a link on the center’s website.

“Today, we are celebrating Mrs. Bush and the countless lives she has touched through her meaningful work,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post of its own.

Since her time in the White House, Mrs. Bush has continued to support various humanitarian causes and makes regular public appearances and speaking engagements.

Literacy, which is close to the family’s heart, has been a signature issue.

“I believe that every child deserves a quality education and a safe and happy childhood,” she said at an event last month, according to The Gazette.

“I know if every child is educated, our world will be more stable and prosperous,” she said.

Referring to their post-presidential “afterlife,” she said, “George and I believe his parents showed how to age with grace.”