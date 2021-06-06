The former president's daughter-in-law has officially ruled out a forthcoming Senate bid in North Carolina

Lara Trump Says She Won’t Run for Senate Due to Her 2 Kids: ‘I Am Saying No for Now’

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is ruling out a Senate run for the foreseeable future.

Lara, who is married to the former president's son Eric Trump, made an official announcement about a possible run in her home state while attending the North Carolina GOP state convention on Saturday.

After being introduced by her father-in-law, the mom of two said that she won't be seeking office due to the fact that her children are so young.

"Now you may have heard a rumor that I have been considering possibly running for a Senate seat here in North Carolina. I have been considering it and it's a big decision," she said. "I did a lot of soul-searching, a lot of thinking, talking with my father-in law, my parents, my husband Eric.

In order to run, Lara said she would have to be able to "give 100%," which she won't be able to do with two young children — daughter Carolina, 1, and son Luke, 3 — at home.

"It is going to be very hard for me to enter this Senate race right now," she added. "I am saying no for now, not no for ever, just so you know," she added.

After her announcement, the Trumps endorsed Rep. Ted Budd for the soon-to-be vacant Senate seat. With Republican Sen. Richard Burr retiring, the North Carolina race is likely to be a major battleground between Democrats and Republicans next year.

Just weeks ago, Fox News announced that the 38-year-old former TV producer, who also worked as a Trump campaign adviser, will be joining the cable news outlet as a paid contributor.

"I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long," Lara said after her hiring was announced on air, a nod to the long-standing relationship between the Trump administration and Fox News' opinion staffers.

"It was kind of a joke over the past five years — I would come there so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key,' " she added.

Although Lara has shut down the possibility of a bid for the soon-to-be vacant Senate seat in North Carolina, she has been urged to run for office by some of the country's top Republicans.

Back in February, longtime Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham said that Lara "represents the future of the Republican Party."