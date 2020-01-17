President Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, Lara Trump, this week made a crack about former Vice President Joe Biden‘s speech patterns — seemingly unaware of his history with a stutter.

Lara, Eric Trump‘s wife, was participating on Thursday in a panel at a “Women for Trump” event in Des Moines, Iowa.

At one point while talking about the Democratic candidates seeking to challenge President Trump, said Lara, 37, “I feel kind of sad for Joe Biden. I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him I’m like, ‘Joe can you get it out? Let’s get the words out Joe.’ The problem is that’s their front-runner.”

Biden, 77, has been open about his speech impediment, including in a recent article in The Atlantic. He’s said he overcame his stutter as an adult.

The former vice president was similarly candid to PEOPLE in 2011, recounting painful childhood bullying that he endured because of his stutter. “You get so desperate, you’re so embarrassed,” Biden remembered then.



Lara Trump on the Dem field/debate "I feel kind of sad for Joe Biden…I'm supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him I'm like 'Joe can you get it out? Let's get the words out Joe.' …The problem is that's their front runner" pic.twitter.com/oJgXRkIHbJ — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) January 17, 2020

Biden has also spoken out about how President Trump reminds him of the bullies who made fun of him for his speech impediment when he was younger.

“The idea that I’d be intimidated by Donald Trump? He’s the bully that I knew my whole life,” he told CNN last July. “He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully that used to make fun of me as a kid with a stutter and I’d smack him in the mouth.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologized in mid-December for making fun of Biden’s stutter in a now-deleted tweet.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” she wrote on Dec. 19.

Biden responded: “I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”



Lara’s husband, Eric, has also spoken derisively of Biden’s speech, once telling Fox News: “Biden can’t get through two sentences without stuttering.”

President Trump himself has a history of attacking his critics and rivals in blisteringly personal terms.

Biden didn’t respond to Lara’s Thursday remarks. (A Trump campaign spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.) But, on Twitter, he did share a video of him speaking publicly with a message rallying against hateful rhetoric.

“Hate never goes away; it just hides,” Biden wrote. “And when leaders give it oxygen — as Donald Trump has done — it comes roaring back.”