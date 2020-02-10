History is full of little flukes of time and fate. Here’s a new one: On Monday, Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, Lara Trump, was spotted in a New York City courthouse only a few days after the president’s own trial wrapped up.

“I’m serving jury duty!” she told a New York Post reporter at Manhattan Criminal Court (not far from where disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was on trial on sexual assault charges).

It wasn’t so unusual beside that: Lara’s husband, Eric Trump, was called for jury duty last fall. Like with Eric, several Secret Service agents accompanied Lara, 37, according to the Post.

She “spent about 90 minutes inside the central jury room … before stepping out for a break,” the paper reported. She was seen leaving later that day, suggesting she was not selected for a trial.

On Wednesday, President Trump, 73, was acquitted by the Republican majority in the Senate. He’d faced two impeachment charges over his Ukraine scandal: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

RELATED: Lara Trump Makes Fun of Joe Biden’s Speech — Seemingly Unaware He Used to Stutter

Image zoom Lara Trump in March 2019 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lara — a former TV producer who gave birth to a second child, a daughter, last summer — has most recently been stumping for the president ahead of November’s election and, like other Trump surrogates, attacking the Democratic Party and celebrating his administration.

Last year, she drew backlash for a TV interview during the federal government shutdown over President Trump’s demand for a Mexico border wall. She told unpaid workers, “It’s not fair to you and we all get that, but this is so much bigger than any one person.”

RELATED: Someone in the Trump Family Has Been Urging the President to Get a Dog, Which He Thinks Is ‘Phony’

“It is a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country,” she said.

In a later statement, Lara echoed her father-in-law in dismissing criticism of her comments as distorted “fake news” headlines.

“They’re completely misrepresenting my words and my support for furloughed workers. My heart goes out to all of the federal workers affected by the shutdown,” she wrote on Twitter.