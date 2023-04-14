Lady Gaga Appointed as Co-Chair of President Biden's Arts and Humanities Committee

The White House announced on Thursday that Gaga, along with fellow Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, will head the historical Arts and Humanities Committee

By
April 14, 2023
lady gaga, joe biden
Lady Gaga and Joe Biden. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lady Gaga, who performed at President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration, is taking her artistry back to the White House.

The 13-time Grammy winner, along with fellow Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, was just appointed co-chair of the President's Arts and Humanities Committee.

"Welcome newly appointed members of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, led by @BruceCohen83 and @ladygaga!," the White House tweeted Thursday. "We look forward to partnering to positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and humanities work across the country."

"Thank you @POTUS @PCAHgov," Gaga, 37, acknowledged in a retweet, while Cohen, 61, shared: "Beyond thrilled and honored to be serving on #PCAHgov with the incredible committee and extraordinary @ladygaga. THANK YOU @POTUS and can't wait to jump in. 'The Great Work Begins.' "

The "Born This Way" singer and Cohen will be joined by members such as George Clooney, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Jon Batiste, Jennifer Garner and Troy Kotsur.

In an April 13 statement on its website, the White House expanded on the program's background, sharing that The President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH) was founded in 1982 by Executive Order "to advise the President on cultural policy."

The Committee, in which The First Lady has "historically served as Honorary Chair" is "composed of members appointed by the President.

"Private committee members include prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists who have demonstrated a serious commitment to the arts and humanities."

Lady Gaga Oscars Tee
Lady Gaga. People / Getty Images

In bios for each of the co-chairs, the site stated that Lady Gaga, also referencing her real name Stefani Germanotta, "is known for her philanthropy and staunch support of LGBTQI+ rights and mental health."

Additionally, "She has traveled with President Biden to support the It's On Us campaign to combat campus sexual assault, has worked tirelessly over the years to advocate for equality, and has been an outspoken champion of mental health awareness."

As for Cohen, the American Beauty Best Picture winner is also a "Tony-winning, Emmy-nominated producer of film, theater, television, and live events."

"During the Obama-Biden Administration, Cohen served as the entertainment industry liaison for Joining Forces, First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden's initiative supporting service men and women and veterans."

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden
Lady Gaga. Rob Carr/Getty

For President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's historic inauguration ceremony on January 21, 2021, Gaga performed for millions of viewers while accompanied by the Marine band. She sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the "America United"-themed ceremony.

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning," Gaga tweeted minutes ahead of her performance.

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly," she added. "I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."

