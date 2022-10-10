L.A. Council Member Nury Martinez Steps Down Over Leak of Past Racist Comments

Martinez accused white council member Mike Bonin of using his Black son as an “accessory,” per a year-old leaked recording  

By
Published on October 10, 2022 02:59 PM
Council President Nury Martinez motion to appoint Heather Hutt as an interim council member for the 10th District, failed to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez stepped down Monday following the release of an audio recording that revealed her making racist remarks about the Black child of a white council member.

"I take responsibility for what I said, and there are no excuses for those comments. I'm so sorry," Martinez said in a statement Monday, reported The New York Times.

"As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Martinez made disparaging marks about how white council member Mike Bonin treated his Black son as an "accessory" in a meeting from approximately one year ago.

In the leaked video, Martinez also described Bonin's son as "Parece changuito," or "like a monkey," reported the LA Times.

"They're raising him like a little White kid," Martinez continued, according to a leak on Reddit. "I was like, 'This kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back."'

Three members of Martinez's council called for her to resign after the recording from Los Angeles City Hall was leaked Sunday. It is also proving to be an incendiary topic ahead of the coming Nov. 8 elections.

"We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attack our son with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to psychically harm him," Bonin and his partner, Sean Arian, wrote on social media after the leak was made public. "It's vile abhorrent and utterly disgraceful. The City Council needs to remove her as Council President immediately, and she needs to resign from office."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"As parents of a Black child, we condemn the entirety of the recorded conversation, which displayed a repeated and vulgar anti-Black sentiment, and a coordinated effort to weaken Black political representation in Los Angeles. The conversation revealed several layers of contempt for the people of Los Angeles, and a cynical, ugly desire to divide the City rather than serve it," the statement added.

On Sunday, Martinez issued a statement apologizing for her comments.

"In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry," she said, reported NBC News.

"The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color," she added. "My work speaks for itself. I've worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time."

Related Articles
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, As He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
2022 Midterms: Every House, Senate and State Race Americans Should Follow
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline
Sarah Krivanek
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
University of Southern California USC
Sigma Nu Fraternity Suspends USC Chapter President as Students Protest Alleged Sexual Assaults
Monica King/AP/Shutterstock (10605712a) This Sept. 2019 official portrait provided by the U.S. Army shows Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah, at the Pentagon in Washington Trump Press Secretary, Washington, United States - 30 Sep 2019; NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Elisabeth Hasselbeck attends the 4th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 5, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE)
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals the 'Good Advice' Elisabeth Hasselbeck Gave Her About 'The View'
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Kanye West, Donald Trump
A Publicist for Kanye West Allegedly Pressured a 62-Year-Old Election Worker to Confess to False Fraud Charges
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
dave-chapelle.jpg
Dave Chappelle Spoke to Man Accused of Attacking Him and Reveals Why He Stormed Stage
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
April Ryan
CNN and TheGrio's April Ryan on Historic 25 Years Covering the White House — and 5 Presidents Up Close
Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Several Republicans Who Attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' Rally Just Won Elections — Here's More About Them
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Busy Philipps Arrested for Protesting Outside Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Ruling
Celebrities Who've Been Arrested While Protesting
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: (L-R) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks on as Debbie Birx, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator, speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response in the press briefing room of the White House on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force team met with pharmaceutical companies representatives who are actively working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Dr. Deborah Birx on Fighting the Pandemic From a Fraught Trump White House: 'I'm Used to Uphill Battles'