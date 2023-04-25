'The L Word' Cast Visits White House for Lesbian Visibility Week: 'We See You'

The L World: Generation Q cast visited the White House on Tuesday and spoke alongside Karine Jean-Pierre — the first openly gay White House press secretary — for Lesbian Visibility Week.

Actresses Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moennig and series co-creator and executive producer Ilene Chaiken joined Jean-Pierre during a briefing

"As the first openly queer person to hold the position of press secretary for the President of the United States, I see every day how important visibility and representation are," Jean-Pierre, 48, said.

After introducing the women at the podium, Jean-Pierre said that after the briefing "the cast will meet with LGBTQI+ staffers of the Biden-Harris administration to talk about our administration's work to advance full equality for our community."

"As a young queer woman of color, I felt alone and sometimes invisible," Jean-Pierre shared. "For so many people in our community, The L Word's impact cannot be understated."

A 2019 reboot of the original series The L Word (2004-2009), The L Word: Generation Q follows a group of friends who identify as LGBTQ in Los Angeles.

Jean-Pierre continued: "It's important that LGBTQI+ are represented in government, in shows, in institutions across the country, and this work is more important than ever as the LGBTQI+ community continues to face relentless attacks from some Republicans across the country."

"This week is a testament to how far we've come and the work that remains to advance equality to all people," she said as she gave a "special thanks" to The L Word creatives.

The White House press secretary then gave the podium to Chaiken, 65, who reflected on the impact of both the original and rebooted series.

"We learned by the beautiful response to our show how profoundly important it is for people, particularly young people, to see themselves reflected in our entertainment culture, and to know that they're embraced, valued, and not alone," Chaiken said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is hugged by US television producer Ilene Chaiken (R) as US actress and musician Leisha Hailey (L) speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2023. - Jean-Pierre was joined by cast members of "The L Word" to highlight Lesbian Visibility Week. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

"But we're painfully aware that our struggles are far from over," she continued, referencing the "new threats against our community."

"We've been fighting this fight for generations, and will never stand down," Chaiken said. "They may try to erase our stories from classrooms and libraries, but we're here. We're here today at the White House. And we won't be erased."

"We will continue to be visible, powerful, engaged, contributive creative, loving American citizens," She added, according to Yahoo News.

Hailey, 51, also took to the podium, recognizing outstanding individuals within the LGBTQI+ community. "Visibility starts in our homes and our communities," she said. "And even if it feels like you're under attack, know that we see you."

