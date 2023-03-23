Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Reportedly Bashed Democrats to GOP Donors Behind Closed Doors: 'Old Dudes Eating Jell-O'

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has reportedly been bashing Democratic senators behind closed doors, just months after formally leaving the party to become an independent, Politico reports.

The senior Arizona senator, 46, announced in December that she was becoming an independent, four years after positioning herself as one of Senate's biggest disruptors.

In an op-ed written for The Arizona Republic, Sinema explained her decision, arguing, "There's a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering."

At the time, Sinema said she did not expect her decision to make a drastic difference on a practical level, telling the Republic: "Nothing will change about my values or my behavior."

But according to Politico, Sinema's private behavior in recent months has been rife with criticism of Democratic lawmakers and even some of President Joe Biden's aides.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Politico reports that Sinema has derided Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "in harshly critical terms," and told a group of Republican lobbyists at a Washington reception this year that she was "not caucusing with the Democrats," leaving open the possibility that she could begin voting with Republicans.

But she also got more personal, telling the lobbyists: "Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are," referring to her Democratic colleagues. "I don't really need to be there for that. That's an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back."

At other times, Politico reports, Sinema has "flashed her middle finger in the air" when speaking about recently departed White House chief of staff Ron Klain and referred to House liberals as "crazy people."

While Politico notes that Democrats have been careful not to criticize Sinema too harshly, at least some are pushing back on their former party member, who risks being ousted from Congress as she struggles to appease either side of the aisle.

"She's the biggest egomaniac in the Senate," an unnamed moderate Democrat told the outlet.