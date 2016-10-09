The actress sparred with Twitter users after announcing her support of Trump in April

Kirstie Alley Says She No Longer Supports Trump as He Tweets Ad Featuring Her Endorsement

Add Kirstie Alley to the long list of those jumping off the Donald Trump bandwagon.

Although the 65-year-old actress previously declared she was a supporter of the Republican nominee, Alley renounced her backing in a tweet on early Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I hate this election and I’m officially no longer endorsing either candidate,” she wrote. Referring to a video of a woman helping bear cubs out of a dumpster, she added, “I’m voting for the woman with the ladder.”

However, it seems the 70-year-old Republican nominee didn’t get the message.

Trump retweeted a fan-made ad of women who endorse Trump featuring Alley, former Miss Wisconsin Melissa Young and son Donald Trump, Jr.‘s wife Vanessa Trump on Sunday.

Alley sparred with Twitter users after announcing her support of Trump in April.