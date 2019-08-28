Kirsten Gillibrand Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race: 'I Am Ending My Campaign'

Image zoom Kristen Gillibrand JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has officially dropped out of the race for the 2020 presidency.

The democratic candidate, 52, announced the news in a statement on her Twitter account on Wednesday and explained that her decision came as a result of recognizing “when it’s not your time” and “how you can best serve your community and country.”

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished,” she wrote. “But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

Along with the tweet, Gillibrand shared a video with her followers, where she thanked them for their support over the last eight months and reminded them of the work that still remains.

“Hey everyone, I wanted you to hear from me first, that after more than eight incredible months, I am ending my presidential campaign,” she began. “I know this isn’t the result that we wanted; we wanted to win this race. But it’s important to know when it’s not your time and to know how you can best serve your community and country.”

“I believe I can best serve by helping to unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020,” she stated.

Continuing, Gillibrand thanked everyone who inspired her over the last eight months by “volunteering, donating and committing to our campaign,” as well as opening their homes and businesses to her and her team.

“I am so proud of this campaign and everything that we’ve achieved. Together, we have taken on the fights others wouldn’t. We’ve led the fights that we can’t afford to lose for women and families — and moved the entire field along with us,” she said.

The senator also touched upon several issues she felt her campaign had brought to the forefront, including civil rights for women, economic security for families, battling political corruption and providing solutions for gun violence and global climate change.

“Our work is not done, and we have a clear mission in front of us,” Gillibrand went on. “We have to defeat President Trump, flip the Senate and elect women up and down the ballot.”

“I can’t wait to keep speaking out, marching, and fighting with you,” she continued. “Together, we will make people’s lives better, no matter who you are, where you live, or who you love. And I know that together, we will win this fight.”

“Thank you so much for everything, and I’ll see you soon,” she finished.

Gillibrand, who served on the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2009, announced her run for the presidency in January, but didn’t officially launch her campaign until March.

Her decision to drop out of the 2020 race comes ahead of the third Democratic primary debate on Sept. 12 in Houston, which Gillibrand hadn’t qualified for after failing to meet the Democratic National Committee’s donor and polling requirements.

Despite spending millions on television and digital ads for her campaign, it seemed Gillibrand was unable to resonate with the public and came in at less than 1 percent of support nationally, according to polling data.

Gillibrand was first elected to the Senate in 2009, taking over the seat that was vacated by Hillary Clinton. She later won an election to a full term in 2012.

During her time on the Senate, she helped repeal the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy, which banned gays from openly serving in the military. She also led the 9/11 Health & Compensation Act to “provide health care and compensation to the 9/11 first responders and community survivors that are sick with diseases caused by the toxins at Ground Zero,” according to her Facebook bio.

While running for the presidency, Gillibrand positioned herself as a major advocate for equality and women’s rights.

With her exit, 20 other candidates are left in the Democratic primary race — 10 of which have already qualified for the upcoming debate. She also becomes the seventh candidate to drop out of the race for the 2020 presidency.

Besides Gillibrand, Richard Ojeda, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Mike Gravel, Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee and Rep. Seth Moulton have all already ended their run for the White House.