"I feel good thanks be to God," the former Fox News host tweeted on Saturday

Kimberly Guilfoyle Hopes for 'Speedy Recovery' from Coronavirus as Some Republicans Self-Isolate

A day after it was confirmed she had contracted the novel coronavirus, Kimberly Guilfoyle tweeted her hopes for a "speedy recovery" and thanked well-wishers.

The same day, a local newspaper reported that various Republican officials were self-isolating after crossing paths with her before she knew she was infected.

Guilfoyle, an adviser to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the girlfriend of his son Donald Trump Jr., had reportedly been at several fundraising events last week after traveling out West.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported on Saturday that Susan Gianforte, wife of Montana gubernatorial candidate Rep. Greg Gianforte, was at a Tuesday fundraiser with Guilfoyle, 51, along with Kristen Juras, who is running to be Montana's lieutenant governor. (Rep. Gianforte was in Washington, D.C., at the time.)

“Since learning of their potential exposure, Greg, Susan, and Kristen have adhered to recommended guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results,” a spokesperson for the Gianforte campaign told the Daily Chronicle and other outlets.

Two other Republican politicians, Troy Downing and Matt Rosendale, were also avoiding public and got tested after being exposed at that event, according to the Daily Chronicle.

Image zoom From left: Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. in May Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

The Trump campaign said Friday that Guilfoyle was asymptomatic and was "doing well."

"Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! 🙏 I feel good thanks be to God," she tweeted on Saturday, "and look forward to a speedy recovery so I can resume working to re-elect @realDonaldTrump."

Citing a source, The New York Times reported that Guilfoyle tested positive on Friday ahead the president's speech that night at Mount Rushmore for a Fourth of July celebration.

Though the former Fox News host flew with Don Jr., 42, according to the Times, they were not aboard Air Force One with the president.

In a statement, campaign aide Sergio Gor said: "After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events."

Don Jr. tested negative, said Gor, chief of staff to the campaign's joint finance committee with the Republican party.

Still, Don Jr. was self isolating as a precautionary measure "and is canceling all public events," Gor said.