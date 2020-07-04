"After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure," a Trump campaign official said, adding: "She’s doing well"

Citing a source, The New York Times reported that Guilfoyle, 51, tested positive on Friday ahead the president's planned speech at Mount Rushmore for a Fourth of July celebration.

Though the former Fox News host flew with Don Jr., 42, according to the Times, they were not aboard Air Force One with the president. They are expected to drive back home.

CNN reported that, according to its sources, Guilfoyle had been at several fundraising events this week after traveling out West.

In a statement, campaign aide Sergio Gor said: "After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events."

Don Jr. tested negative, said Gor, chief of staff to the campaign's joint finance committee with the Republican party.

Still, Don Jr. was self isolating as a precautionary measure "and is canceling all public events," Gor said.

Image zoom From left: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Guilfoyle joined the Trump campaign last year and, in January, was named the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

The Trump campaign did not provide further comment.

The president's Mount Rushmore appearance was his first significant public event since a re-election rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where multiple campaign staffers and Secret Service agents contracted the coronavirus.