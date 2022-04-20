"You told the crowd, 'We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections,' " investigators wrote in a March letter to the former member of Trump's campaign

Kimberly Guilfoyle Spends Hours with Jan. 6 Committee After Backing Out of Initial Interview: Reports

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former member of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the fiancée of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., met Monday with the congressional committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple news outlets.

Guilfoyle, 53, had helped organize and raise money for Trump supporters' "Stop the Steal" rally, which preceded the violence in Washington, D.C., in early 2021, according to the committee, which interviewed her behind closed doors for more than nine hours, NBC News reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

CNN likewise reported Guilfoyle spent much of the day meeting with the committee.

The bipartisan panel of lawmakers subpoenaed Guilfoyle in March after she backed out of a voluntary interview in part because committee members were present.

Her attorney said at the time that the committee "sabotaged" the February meeting "by changing the terms to which she agreed and leaking confidential information to the media."

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson disputed that and said lawmakers offered to reschedule the interview, but Guilfoyle declined.

In a March letter to Guilfoyle notifying her of the subpoena, Thompson said the committee was aware of her presence in the Oval Office on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump spoke to then-Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

Guilfoyle's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

The committee has revealed testimony that indicates Trump pressured Pence during the call on Jan. 6, 2021, to intervene in the certification, which was later disrupted by the attack by Trump's supporters.

Pence said in February that Trump was "wrong" to say that he had a right to intervene.

Trump has repeatedly cited debunked claims of widespread voter fraud as a justification for the plan to overturn the results of the election, which President Joe Biden won.

A federal judge said in a filing last month that Trump knew the allegations of fraud were "baseless" but pushed the plan anyway, hoping it would allow his presidency to continue for a second term.

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks at the BOK Center During Trump's Make America Great Again' Rally Kimberly Guilfoyle | Credit: Mike Logsdon/RMV/Shutterstock

"You later spoke at the rally held on the Ellipse in support of President Trump and his allegations of election fraud," Thompson, the committee chair wrote in the letter to Guilfoyle last month. "You told the crowd, 'We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections,' and were filmed backstage prior to your speech telling people to 'Have the courage to do the right thing. Fight!' "

Guilfoyle's lawyer said in March his client would "testify truthfully to any question," adding, "She has done nothing wrong."