Kimberly Guilfoyle Meets with Donald Trump Less Than 3 Weeks After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle visited the White House on Tuesday, two and a half weeks after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., shared photos on Instagram Wednesday from a virtual fundraising event that the couple hosted on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Amazing day raising money with @donaldjtrumpjr and @realdonaldtrump in our first ever Virtual fundraiser with the President," Guilfoyle wrote in the caption for a series of posts from the day. No one was wearing masks in the photos, though she and Trump appeared to be seated six feet apart.

"Great team effort by all involved with a special thank you to the 300k American supporters and donors who contributed and participated," she continued, adding that the campaign event raised $20 million.

PEOPLE confirmed on July 3 that Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus. A day later, she tweeted that she was hoping for a "speedy recovery."

A Trump campaign aid said in a statement at the time that Guilfoyle was asymptomatic and had been isolating.

"After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure," campaign aide Sergio Gor said. "She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events."

Gor added at the time that Don Jr. tested negative but was isolating as a precaution.

The CDC recommends those who test positive but do not have any coronavirus symptoms isolate for at least 10 days. Anyone exposed to someone who has the virus should isolate for 14 days.

While Trump has been resistant to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he was photographed wearing one for the first time earlier this month during a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

On Tuesday, the president changed his tone while talking about coronavirus and called masks "a good thing."

He also advised others to jump on board with the CDC recommendation.

“Get a mask,” Trump said. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the United States has seen over 3.9 million cases attributed to coronavirus, according to the New York Times.