Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaving Fox News and Set to Campaign with Boyfriend Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.‘s girlfriend, Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, is leaving the network and has plans to join America First, a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump, according to a report from HuffPost.

Reports of “The Five” co-host’s impending departure swirled for hours on Friday as Fox News publicists remained mum. Late in the day, a Fox News spokesperson emailed reporters a short statement: “FOX News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle.”

The reason for her departure remains unclear.

HuffPost’s Yashar Ali reported that, according to three sources, Guilfoyle did not leave Fox News voluntarily. However, he said that a fourth source close to Guilfoyle, 49, and Trump Jr., 40, said the departure was her decision. HuffPost also reported that Guilfoyle’s team is in “separation negotiations now.”

ABC News producer John Santucci also reported in a tweet that Guilfoyle is expected to take a role with America First, according to sources familiar with the situation.

CNN cited two people familiar with the matter who said that Guilfoyle is leaving Fox News to join boyfriend on the midterm campaign trail.

Vanity Fair‘s Gabe Sherman first reported the news of Guilfoyle’s departure on Twitter.

A spokesperson at the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment Friday morning.

Guilfoyle told the San Jose Mercury News previously she was in talks with the Trump administration about joining the White House’s communications team.