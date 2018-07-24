Kimberly Guilfoyle Joins Pro-Trump Super PAC After Departure from Fox News

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle announced on Tuesday that she has joined the pro-Trump political group America First Action as its vice chairwoman.

The news comes five days after a Fox News spokesperson told reporters in a short statement: “FOX News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle.”

“Today I have a bitter-sweet announcement,” Guilfoyle, 49, tweeted on Tuesday. “I’ve decided to leave Fox News Channel and dedicate myself full time to joining America First as Vice Chairwoman, campaigning across the country and firmly standing with President Trump.

The former co-host of Fox News’ The Five added in a second tweet, “I will miss my Fox family. I thank Fox for the opportunities it has provided me. I thank all the talented producers, staff, and above all I thank the best fans out there.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

America First Action describes itself as “the primary super PAC dedicated to electing federal candidates who support the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration.” Last month, President Donald Trump‘s former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also joined the super PAC as a senior advisor and spokesman. A super PAC is a political-action committee that’s allowed to raise and spend unlimited sums of money, according to CNN. These groups can independently campaign for or against politicians but are not permitted to make direct contributions to candidates, parties or other political committees.

Guilfoyle has been dating the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., 40, for the last few months, after his wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March. Earlier this month, Guilfoyle joined Trump Jr. as his plus-one for the White House 4th of July party, where the couple were photographed with President Trump.

Guilfoyle, a Republican and longtime staunch defender of President Trump, has said that she’s known the Trump family for more than a decade. She revealed in May of last year that she had been in talks with the Trump administration about potentially becoming the White House press secretary , but that did not come to fruition.

Guilfoyle told The Mercury News at the time that she would have been honored to accept the job, and added that she had a “very good” relationship with the president.