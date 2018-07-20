Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Forced Out of Fox News and Set to Campaign with Boyfriend Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.‘s girlfriend, Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, is leaving the network — involuntarily — and has plans to join America First, a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump, according to a report from HuffPost.

HuffPost’s Yashar Ali reported that, according to three sources, Guilfoyle did not leave Fox News voluntarily. He added that a fourth source close to Guilfoyle, 49, and Trump Jr., 40, said the departure was her decision. HuffPost also reported that Guilfoyle’s team is in “separation negotiations now.”

ABC News producer John Santucci also reported in a tweet that Guilfoyle is expected to take a role with America First, according to sources familiar with the situation.

CNN cited two people familiar with the matter who said that Guilfoyle is leaving Fox News to join boyfriend on the midterm campaign trail.

Vanity Fair‘s Gabe Sherman first reported the news of Guilfoyle’s departure on Twitter, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Sherman promised there were more details to come, but it’s unclear at this point when Guilfoyle plans on leaving her role as co-host of her Fox News show The Five.

Fox News and a spokesperson at the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment Friday morning.

Guilfoyle told the San Jose Mercury News earlier this week that she was in talks with the Trump administration about joining the White House’s communications team.

But late Tuesday, Fox News issued a statement saying Guilfoyle wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Kimberly is a valued member of the Fox News prime-time lineup, and is under a long-term contract with the network,” a Fox News representative said.

Guilfoyle also released a statement through a spokesperson saying, “As I stated in the interview, I really love what I do and my job co-hosting The Five is tough to beat.”