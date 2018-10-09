Kimberly Guilfoyle Recovers from Surgery After Injuring Her Hand Playing Trampoline Dodgeball

Kimberly Guilfoyle is going through a speedy — and scenic — recovery.

The former Fox News Channel host, 49, shared several pictures of her and boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. on Monday from their recent trip to Montana. In a few shots, Guilfoyle is wearing a hand brace and she explained in the caption that she’s healing from surgery.

“Amazing time in Montana with @donaldjtrumpjr and @repkevinmccarthy good times with great people in an even better state,” she wrote. “Recovering after hand surgery so looking forward to the next trip so I can teach Don how to shoot and fish! 🤣🇺🇸🤣🇺🇸🤣”

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Denied Permission for Rally at Montana Restaurant

In addition to fishing and hunting, the photo series also shows the couple taking the stage at the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee.

RELATED: Kimberly Guilfoyle Joins Pro-Trump Super PAC After Departure from Fox News

In their first joint interview, which was aired on DailyMailTV earlier this month, Guilfoyle revealed that her hand injury was the result of playing trampoline dodgeball with her son and Trump’s kids.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Guilfoyle and the eldest son of the president, 40, began dating in April, less than two months after Trump’s ex Vanessa filed for divorce.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Brings Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to White House for July 4th Celebration

At the time, a source told Page Six: “Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time… While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle Paul Morigi/WireImage

In July, it was revealed that Guilfoyle was leaving her role as co-anchor on Fox News’s The Five. She currently serves as the vice chairman of America First, a super PAC supporting President Trump.