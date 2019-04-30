Image zoom From left: Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and President Donald Trump Kimberly Guilfoyle/Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle announced this week she has joined President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign, about a year since she began dating his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who had been working with the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, underlined her commitment to the cause in a Monday Instagram post.

“America’s continued success depends on @realDonaldTrump getting re-elected and continuing his #MAGA policies,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with the president and Don Jr.

She continued: “That’s why I am absolutely THRILLED to announce that I’ll be joining the Trump campaign as a Senior Advisor! It’s time to get to work and WIN for America in 2020!”

RELATED: The Awkward Moment Donald Trump Brought Up Don Jr.’s Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband Right in Front of Her

Guilfoyle, 50, was first linked to Don Jr., 41, last May when Page Six reported they had been dating for “a few weeks.”

Earlier that year, Don Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce. They finalized their split at the end of the year and Vanessa has been publicly supportive of Don Jr.’s relationship with Guilfoyle.

In the year since they began dating, Guilfoyle has grown closer to the Trumps — and is a vocal supporter of the president’s politics.

She celebrated her 50th birthday at the family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and returned there to spend Easter with Don Jr. and their kids.

Last week PEOPLE confirmed that they were under contract on a home in the Hamptons.

Image zoom Kimberly Guilfoyle (second from right) with the Trumps Kimberly Guilfoyle/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Things to Know About Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Meanwhile Don Jr. has become one of his father’s most visible surrogates: defending him on cable news and on social media and hyping him up at various rallies. Like the president, he is an emphatic tweeter. And, like the president, his posts are prone to massive backlash and meme-ification.

Guilfoyle, too, has campaigned for Republicans with Don Jr.

RELATED: For Easter, President Trump and First Lady Retreated to Mar-a-Lago Where Mueller Was ‘Weighing Heavily’

Last September, while she was appearing at a Republican fundraiser, President Trump made a joking mention of her ex-husband Gavin Newsom, now the governor of California and a Trump opponent.

As the book The Hill to Die On recounts: “There was some awkward, tepid laughter around the room.”