Kim Kardashian Visits the White House Again as She Works to Help Free Another Drug Offender

Kim Kardashian West is continuing her crusade to help free prisoners who have received extreme sentences for drug charges.

The reality star, 37 — who successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender — visited the White House for the second time on Wednesday to attend a listening session headed by Jared Kushner about prison reform and the clemency process.

Kardashian West shared in an episode of the podcast Wrongful Conviction released on Tuesday that she’s now working to free 30-year-old Chris Young, who she says was sentenced to life in prison for drug possession after receiving three strikes. Young has been in prison for almost 10 years.

“Yesterday I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case, got life. It’s so unfair,” she told the podcast’s host Jason Flom, adding, “It was just a crazy — there’s so many people like him.”

“His prior conviction to get him to his three strikes was marijuana and then marijuana with less than half a gram of cocaine,” she explained, referencing the three strikes law requiring that anyone convicted of more than two serious crimes serves life in prison.

Then, Flom hopped in to clarify that less than half a gram of cocaine is about the amount of powder in a Sweet ‘N Low packet. According to the Buried Alive Project, Young’s previous offenses involved cocaine and marijuana and then crack, with the total amount of drugs he was caught possessing weighing less than three pennies. His third strike was a federal drug conspiracy charge.

Kardashian West also revealed that she’s been talking with the judge, Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young and later stepped down from his position because he felt the life mandate in this case was “so wrong … [Sharp] was like, ‘I’m gonna make this right. I’m gonna step down and I’m gonna fight to get him out,’ ” the mom of three explained.

On the podcast, she also stated that she’s in regular contact with President Trump’s son-in-law Kushner about changing minimum sentencing laws.

To promote the podcast, the KKW beauty mogul also shared posts about both Young’s and Sharp’s story on her Twitter. Young is currently serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. He was arrested at 22 years old and sentenced at 26 years old.

Kardashian West has had great success with criminal justice reform on the individual level, convincing Trump to commute Johnson’s life sentence in June 2018.

On the podcast, Kardashian West recalled, “I spoke to the president … He let me know what was going to happen [with Johnson] and he was going to sign the papers right then and there and she could be released that day … I didn’t know, does that happen right away? Is there a process? What is it? So he was going to let her go. He told me she can leave today.”

Kardashian West met with the president at the White House to plead for clemency for the 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender who in 1996 was given a life sentence without parole.

A few days later, the White House announced the news in a statement, saying: “Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.”