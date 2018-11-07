Kim Kardashian Says She Cast Her Ballot for Son Saint's 'Future': 'I Voted Today for My Baby'

Kim Kardashian West was thinking about her children when she cast her ballot on Election Day.

The mother of three, 38, shared a smiley black-and-white photo of her son Saint on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday along with the caption: “I voted today for my baby right here and his future!”

In addition to the photo of Saint, who turns 3 on Dec. 5, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star also celebrated the day by posting a selfie of her “I Voted” sticker on Twitter and Instagram Story.

Kardashian West also shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 9 months, with husband Kanye West, who has yet to tweet about politics since announcing on Oct. 30 that he was “distancing” himself from pro-MAGA rhetoric after his bizarre White House meeting with the president in October and his much-talked-about Sept. 29 rant on Saturday Night Live.

Also on Tuesday, sister and fellow mom Kylie Jenner shared a selfie of her “I Voted” sticker on Instagram Story Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sibling Khloé Kardashian encouraged her fans and followers to head to the polls with a single post shared both on Twitter and Instagram. In addition, momager Kris Jenner wrote on Twitter and Instagram: “Go out and vote!!! Today is your chance to make your voice heard. #ElectionDay #vote.”

Kendall Jenner, who is preparing to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, shared a screenshot of a text message conversation about voting on Instagram Story along with the caption, “Get the word out.”

Eldest KarJenner sister Kourtney Kardashian has yet to post about Election Day on social media, but she did remind fans to cast their ballots. “Tomorrow is the last day to vote! Your vote is more important now than ever,” she wrote on Monday.

And brother Rob Kardashian retweeted several tweets about voting, including Rihanna and Jaden Smith‘s posts.

Go out and vote!!! Today is your chance to make your voice heard. #ElectionDay #vote pic.twitter.com/M0InaXe6hA — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 6, 2018

Despite her husband’s previous support of Donald Trump, Kardashian West has been vocal about not agreeing politically with Trump. She has, however, maintained a productive relationship with the president.

“Kim did not support Trump, and her family didn’t support him,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “But, she knows that she has a very rare opportunity to have the ear of the president, and she has some things that she’s very passionate about and is willing to meet with him to talk about the things she believes.”

In early September, Kardashian West participated in a listening session on clemency and prison reform headed by the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

And in June, Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, the great-grandmother whom Kardashian West advocated for in a White House meeting.

At the time of the 2016 presidential election, an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian West voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“Kim didn’t blindly follow the pack of celebrities supporting Hillary during the election, though she did vote for her,” the source said. “She respects certain aspects of Trump, but in the end Hillary was her decision.”