Kim Kardashian Celebrates After President Trump Pardons Alice Johnson Following White House Visit

President Donald Trump has pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, the great-grandmother whom Kim Kardashian West advocated for in a White House meeting last week.

The White House announced the news in a statement on Wednesday, saying: “Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades.”

“While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance,” the statement added.

The pardon comes after Kardashian West met with the president at the White House last week to plead for clemency for Johnson, a 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender who in 1996 was given a life sentence without parole.

Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump Donald Trump/Twitter

Kardashian West celebrated the good news on Wednesday, tweeting a link to a Mic article about the pardon and writing: “BEST NEWS EVER!!!” alongside three praying hand emojis.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Mic, the publication that first brought Johnson’s case to Kardashian West’s attention, reports that Johnson will soon be released from federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama, where she has been serving her sentence for more than 20 years.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kardashian West had previously been in talks with the president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner about a possible pardon for Johnson.

Her months-long campaign culminated in a White House meeting with the president last Wednesday.

After the visit, Kardashian West told Mic that Trump “really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice. He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

Johnson opened up about what Kardashian West’s help has meant to her in a recent essay for CNN, writing, “Some refer to prison as a place where hope dies. Some days I’ve found that to be almost right. Each time that I’ve come close [to giving up], God has restored my faith.”

“So when the unlikely voices of Kim Kardashian West and Jared Kushner came together to shine a spotlight on my case, I could only thank God, for he works in mysterious ways,” she added.