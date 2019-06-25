Kim Kardashian Poses on Top of a Table in New Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her White House Visit

Kim Kardashian West is giving fans an inside look at her recent visit to the White House.

Just under 2 weeks after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on Capitol Hill to announce a new ride-sharing partnership for the formally incarcerated, Kardashian West, 38, shared some never-before-seen photos of her trip to Instagram on Monday.

In the series of shots, Kardashian West was captured walking through the White House’s Colonnade, which connects the executive mansion to the West Wing, and inside Thursday’s ceremony while at the podium with President Donald Trump and later, sitting next to Ivanka Trump.

Other images featured the star posing in her dark teal Vetements pantsuit, while the last one saw Kardashian West sitting on top of a table alongside her Hermès purse, Carolina Lemke sunglasses, and the attorneys she has been working with, Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson.

Kardashian West began Monday’s Instagram caption with a message similar to the one she wrote on Twitter on June 13.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Trump Says Kim Kardashian Will Be ‘One of the Most Successful Lawyers’ During Her White House Visit

“Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing,” she wrote. “While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done.”

“It was an honor to take part in the announcement that the administration and private sector will be stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home,” the star continued. “I’m proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft, a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community.”

“Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home,” she added.

Kardashian West then called on other companies to “step up” and join the initiative, before asking for cell phones and minutes donations so those returning home from prison could “communicate with potential employers and with their loved ones.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Kim Kardashian’s Complex Relationship with the White House — and Her Dinner with Jared & Ivanka

During last June 13’s conference, President Trump acknowledged the role the reality star had in advocating for the passage of the First Step Act, which was signed into law in December.

The bipartisan legislation focused on divisive issues, including sentencing reforms and an expansion of programs focused on helping prisoners not re-offend such as job training.

He then introduced Kardashian West, who took the stage and shared that it was “such an honor to be here today.”

“My whole journey with criminal justice reform started about a year ago when I came to see the president after speaking to Ivanka and Jared who really fought for me to get here. And I pled the case of Alice Johnson who the president granted clemency to,” she told the audience.

“After that I really spent so much time going to different prisons ’cause I really had no connection to anybody on the inside and really just felt like for me, I’m at the place in my life that I wanted to make a difference and just wanted to do the right thing, but I didn’t know how or what to do or even really what was going on,“ the mother of four continued.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and President Donald Trump

“So after going to visit so many different prisons and really sitting down with lifers with every situation you can possibly imagine my heart just completely opened up and I wanted to do more,” Kardashian West explained.

“So I started to study the law, which is law school basically in California, and my attorneys are here, Erin and Jessica from #cut50,” she shared, referencing the prison reform initiative which she has been working with for several months.

While reflecting on how much she’s learned throughout her studies, Kardashian West noted that although the government has taken steps towards helping former inmates get a fresh start, more work needs to be done still — specifically when it comes to finding housing, as well as transportation to and from job interviews and jobs.

“These people want to work they want the best outcome,” she explained, before announcing a new “ride-share partnership where formally incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards so they can get rides to and from job interviews jobs, family members and that is so important so needed.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and President Donald Trump

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Visits Inmate on Death Row Who Was Convicted of Murdering Family

She went on to thank Trump for “really standing behind this issue and seeing the compassion he’s really had for criminal justice has been really remarkable.”

Kardashian West added: “It really does mean a lot to so many people that I’ve had the pleasure to speak to and I think the ultimate goal is everybody wants the community to be safe and the more opportunity we have and they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be. I’m just thankful to everyone here and so proud of the partnership with the ride organization so thank you.”

The KUWTK star has been focusing more and more of her time on advocating for prison reform and has working with CNN commentator Van Jones and Jackson, co-founders of #cut50, a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform.

As part of her work with the group, Kardashian West has been visiting prisons, petitioning governors, and attending meetings at the White House.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Is Studying to Become a Lawyer, Wants to Take the Bar in 2022

Last year, she successfully petitioned the president to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender.

Kardashian West, who has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm, has hopes of taking the bar in 2022, and making prison reform her main focus.

“It’s kind of crazy because I’m learning it all as I go,” she said during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I spend more time on this than I do anything else. It’s insane but it’s so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing.”



“I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice [Marie Johnson], I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her,“ the star added.