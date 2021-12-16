"Looking back I thought, 'Why should he take that off if that's what he believes in? Why can't he wear that on TV? ' " Kardashian asked on the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Arguing Over Kanye's MAGA Hat and Whether She Has Her Own Political Ambitions

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the controversy stirred by her estranged husband's support for Former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the 41-year-old Kardashian referenced one particular instance — when Kanye West donned a donned a red "Make America Great Again" hat for much of his October 2018 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

"You know what? I was very nervous. I didn't want him to wear the red hat on SNL," Kardashian said. "And I kind of — not I kind of — I didn't understand it at the time."

Kardashian continued: "I'm not really a rule-breaker so my personality would be like, 'Okay, you guys don't like the red hat, I'll take it off.' "

Kanye, however, was unmoved, with Kardashian saying he said he wouldn't go on set unless he wore the hat.

"And I'm very neutral but I was very — that night, I was very forceful with him and arguing with him about, you know, 'You have to take that hat off.' "

Forceful as she may have been, looking back, the reality star says she is regretful of her attempts to have him remove the hat.

"And now, looking back I thought, 'Why should he take that off if that's what he believes in? Why can't he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for [Trump] so clearly other people like him also," Kardashian continued. "I learned a lot from that situation and no matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do, and freedom of speech — and if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat."

Kardashian told Weiss she respects that West — who now goes by "Ye" — "knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that."

"And that to me is a good quality to have — no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are, I think that it's just like admirable ... even if it's not what I agree with or even if I would have done it differently, I think it's commendable," she added.

Kim Kardashian and Alice Marie Johnson

Fresh off the heels of passing the baby bar exam, Kardashian — a mom-of-four whose fashion company SKIMS is worth some $1.6 billion — is now on the road to becoming a lawyer.

That detour — from entertainment and fashion, to law — came as a result of Kardashian's interest in clemency cases, she told Weiss, including that of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a life sentence despite being a nonviolent drug offender.

Kardashian ultimately successfully petitioned former President Trump to commute Johnson's sentence by working with his daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

"My first call was to Ivanka Trump ... and she was so emphatic and understood and said, 'Why don't you talk to my husband Jared?' And I brought him the case," Kardashian said. "And it took him a few months. He really researched it and got the president behind it and he granted her clemency and eventually gave her a pardon."

Kardashian was criticized for working with the former president to convince him to grant Johnson clemency, though she told Weiss the efforts were well worth it.

"I really don't care about the criticism," she said. "My reputation over someone's life? Destroy me, then, I really don't care. It was not even an option. And he did the right thing. I'm just about doing the right thing and I'm not really about politics at all."

As for whether she has her own political leanings, Kardashian said she falls somewhere in the middle.

"I believe in the rights that the Democrats want, but I believe in the taxes that the Republicans want," she said. "I'm a mix of both."

And while having relationships with politicians and a desire to fight for justice might seem like a recipe for launching her own campaign someday, Kardashian told Weiss "no" when asked if she has plans to run for office any time soon.