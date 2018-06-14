Kim Kardashian Teaches Alice Marie Johnson How to Snapchat During First Meeting After Prison Pardon

Kim Kardashian West finally met Alice Marie Johnson, the 63-year-old great-grandmother she helped free after 21 years in prison.

Kardashian West and Johnson celebrated the moment in Memphis on Snapchat Wednesday, two weeks after President Donald Trump pardoned Johnson following Kardashian West’s months-long campaign.

Johnson was sent to prison in 1996 so she was not familiar with the photo-sharing app. But not to worry, Kardashian instructed her on the use of the many filters on Snapchat, which was founded in September 2011, 15 years into Johnson’s jail time.

“Alice has never used filters before so I’m showing her the ropes. Love you Alice!” the wife of Kanye West said in one of the videos.

Also on Wednesday, the pair sat down with Hoda Kotb for a Today show interview, airing Thursday.

“I love this woman.” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star said after sharing a hug with Johnson, who responded, “I love this lady.”

“I mean I already knew just by talking to you on the phone and just seeing you in videos, but I mean you are everything and more than I ever thought,” Kardashian West said.

Johnson also shared how excited she was to meet the KKW Beauty mogul as Kotb told Kardashian West: “She’s like ‘I’m ready. I’m ready to meet Kim. I’m ready to meet Kim!’ ”

On her first reaction of seeing Kardashian West face to face, Johnson said, “Oh, my reaction was — this is Kim!”

Their Snapchat session comes two weeks after Kardashian West went to the White House on May 30 when she met with Trump and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to discuss Johnson’s pardon.

Johnson was given a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

Then on June 6, Johnson was released from a federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama, where she had been serving her sentence for more than 20 years.

“I think that you guys are going to be connected for a long time.”@HodaKotb talks to @KimKardashian and Alice Johnson in their first joint interview, as the two share what it was like to meet for the first time. Tune in to TODAY on Thursday for full interview. pic.twitter.com/cBdYlFQ8J4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2018

Before news of her release was announced, Johnson opened up about what Kardashian West’s help has meant to her in a recent essay for CNN, writing, “Some refer to prison as a place where hope dies. Some days I’ve found that to be almost right. Each time that I’ve come close [to giving up], God has restored my faith.”

She added, “So when the unlikely voices of Kim Kardashian West and Jared Kushner came together to shine a spotlight on my case, I could only thank God, for he works in mysterious ways.”