Kanye West is still making his voice heard in the White House.

At the end of October, the rapper revealed in a tweet that he was “distancing” himself from politics “and completely focusing on being creative.” But in the weeks since, Kim Kardashian said that her husband hasn’t completely abandoned the political arena.

After President Trump’s controversial tweet that blamed the devastating California wildfires on the state’s alleged mismanagement, West reached out to government officials, according to the Kimoji creator.

“When he doesn’t agree with something like that fire comment he will screengrab [and] he will send it to the people close to [Trump] and say that maybe there should be a little more empathy in this,” Kardashian West told Variety.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

The issue hit close to home for West, who evacuated his family as the wildfires drew closer to their home. Kardashian West, 38, told the outlet that the family had an hour to evacuate.

They took their computers and a hard drive that contained their photos and videos. She also told Variety that she took, “my kids’ blankets, my childhood blanket that my grandma made me, things that you can’t really replace. All the other stuff doesn’t really matter.”

In recent months, fans watched as the father of three — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and recently revealed that he was “off medication” — had a White House meeting with President Trump in early October and ranted during his Sept. 29 Saturday Night Live appearance while wearing a MAGA hat.

But a source close to West tells PEOPLE that the 41-year-old rapper has “really being intentional about spending time with his family” more recently and is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with them.

Although it’s been difficult in the past for those close to West to get through to him, his listening ear is attuned to his wife, with whom he shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 10 months, and son Saint, 2.

“She’s not afraid to share her opinion, and he’s willing to listen,” says the source.

Drew Angerer/Getty

The source adds that “after [Kim] had a talk with him,” West “decided that he had let himself be used” in relation to politics. “She has such a powerful influence on him, and not in a bad way.”

Throughout the highs and lows that the couple has faced throughout their four years of marriage, the pair’s relationship is one of the best things to happen to West. “She calms him down, grounds him, tells him when she disagrees,” says the source.