Kim Kardashian West has had multiple phone calls with President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, about a possible pardon for a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

Kardashian West and Kushner have been in talks for several months and their calls have “picked up in intensity” in the last several days, Mic reports, citing a source with knowledge of the conversations.

A representative for Kardashian West confirmed to PEOPLE that she has been speaking with Kushner about the possibility of President Trump pardoning Johnson.

Mic also says that Johnson’s case has been reviewed by a White House lawyer. The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kardashian West’s crusade comes as her husband, Kanye West, is making headlines for his support for President Trump.

A source told PEOPLE that the reality star, 37, is doing her best to protect her husband since the rapper, 40, made controversial remarks on Twitter and in new interviews over the past week.

Alice Marie Johnson has been in prison since October 1996, after she was convicted for helping facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case. She believed she would be pardoned in 2016, when then-President Obama granted clemency to 231 people, including many with similar nonviolent drug charges. But Johnson was passed over.

“When the criteria came out for clemency, I thought for sure — in fact, I was certain that I’d met and exceeded all of the criteria,” Johnson told Mic. “Oh my goodness, I had so much support.”

Kardashian West apparently first learned about Johnson’s case from a previous Mic video published in October. She retweeted the clip and wrote: “This is so unfair.”

This is so unfair… https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

Since then, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star has reportedly enlisted a team of L.A.-based lawyers, including her personal attorney Shawn Holley, to petition the White House to pardon Johnson.

Johnson thanked Kardashian West for her efforts in a November letter, according to TMZ, writing: “Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope.”