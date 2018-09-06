Ivanka Trump Meets with Kim Kardashian West to Discuss Prison Reform

Ivanka Trump says Kim Kardashian West‘s visit to the White House on Wednesday was a positive one.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37 — who successfully petitioned Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender, earlier this year — participated in a listening session on clemency and prison reform headed by the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Afterward, Kardashian West posed for a photo with Ivanka and Kushner, as well as author and CNN commentator Van Jones and Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society, who also participated in the session. (Leo has been instrumental in steering Trump’s Supreme Court picks, including Brett Kavanaugh.)

“Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates,” Ivanka wrote alongside the photo on Twitter, which Kardashian West retweeted.

Jones also posted about the session on social media, saying he was “very proud” to have spent the day with Kardashian West pushing for criminal justice reform.

“Kim is an incredibly smart, effective, humble and determined advocate — working day in, day out, around the clock to win clemency for individuals who should not be doomed to spend the rest of their lives behind bars,” he wrote. “She does her homework and comes prepared to fight hard.”

“Kim’s passion is a major asset in the fight for #justicereform,” he added.

Sharing photos from the session on Twitter, Kardashian West wrote: “It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one. It’s time for REAL systemic change.”

Kardashian West is currently working to free 30-year-old Chris Young, who was sentenced to life without parole after being arrested for nonviolent drug offenses of marijuana and cocaine possession. Young has been in prison for almost 10 years.

“It’s so unfair,” she said on a recent episode of the podcast Wrongful Conviction, hosted by Jason Flom. “There’s so many people like him.”

On the podcast, Kardashian West said she’s in regular contact with Kushner about changing minimum sentencing laws and opened up about getting Johnson pardoned in June. (The 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender was given a life sentence without parole in 1996.)

“I spoke to the president … He let me know what was going to happen [with Johnson] and he was going to sign the papers right then and there and she could be released that day … I didn’t know, does that happen right away? Is there a process? What is it? So he was going to let her go. He told me she can leave today.”

A few days later, the White House announced the news in a statement, saying: “Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.”