Kim Kardashian Stood Her Ground Against Trump's Lawyer in Clemency Case, Writes Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner is offering more details about Kim Kardashian's influence on the Trump administration in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir.
An exclusive book excerpt provided to PEOPLE tells of the behind-the-scenes journey to get Alice Johnson's prison sentence commuted, in which Kardashian and Kushner played significant roles.
Kardashian first reached out to Ivanka Trump about the case in late 2017, Kushner writes, before the task was put in his hands. It caught his eye that Johnson, then 63, was serving her 21st year of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, particularly because she had spent her time behind bars transforming her life. ("She'd become an ordained minister, completed multiple vocational certifications, mentored fellow inmates, and maintained a spotless behavioral record," he says.)
"With the president increasingly supportive of criminal justice reform, I decided it was the perfect moment to bring him Alice Johnson's clemency case," Kushner says. "In an Oval Office meeting in May, after working closely with Kim Kardashian to vet the file, I presented Alice's case to the president."
But as Kushner explained her "unfair" sentence to President Donald Trump and his team, he was allegedly met with resistance by White House counsel Don McGahn, whom Kushner claims called Johnson the "kingpin" of the drug operation and said she received a fittingly harsh sentence.
Still, Trump was open to the idea, so Kushner arranged to bring Kardashian to the White House in an attempt to tip the scale.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Pleaded Alice Johnson's Case to Trump in Emotional KUWTK Scene
"She gracefully presented Alice's case to the president," Kushner writes. "She knew the details backward and forward."
The president's son-in-law also asserts that McGahn was "starstruck" by the reality television star, leading him to go easy on her with his counterarguments. "Two days later, [Trump] called me early in the morning and said, 'Let's do the pardon. Let's hope Alice doesn't go out and kill anyone!'"
It was then that Kushner accuses McGahn of leaking "falsehoods" to the press that Trump was simply helping Johnson because he was taken back by Kardashian's celebrity status, seemingly undermining the legitimate argument Kardashian had made based on her research in order to scare the president from moving forward.
After some reassuring that it was the right thing to do, Trump continued with his plan anyway and watched Johnson reunite with her family on the evening news.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Celebrates As Trump Commutes Sentence of Alice Johnson Following White House Visit
"Her emotion was raw, her joy contagious, her long suffering and love emanated from her smile," Kushner says. "The president called me afterward. 'Jared, that is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. I've been around for a long time, and that was beautiful.'"
While Kushner describes Johnson's release as a source of pride for his time in D.C., his account of the ordeal makes clear that Kardashian was a driving force in influencing Trump's views on how to handle prisoners like Johnson.
Despite attempting to stay out of politics, Kardashian has made prison reform one of her causes, credited with helping lobby for the First Step Act, which reduced mandatory minimum sentences, and calling attention to additional prisoners' cases, including Cyntoia Brown, Melissa Lucio, and just this month, rapper Gunna.
Kushner's memoir, which covers his entire White House stint beyond partnering with Kardashian, is set to release on Aug. 23.
