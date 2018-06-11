Kim Jong Un Brought His Own Toilet to Presidential Summit with Trump — And You Won't Believe Why

Have toilet, will travel.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has gone to extreme measures to make sure he’s well-protected during his visit to Singapore for a summit with President Trump — including packing his own toilet.
The unusual step is reportedly a precaution intended to prevent intelligence agencies from trying to learn about the North Korean leader’s health.
According to USA Today, The Chosunilbo, one of South Korea’s biggest circulated newspapers, reported that Kim was traveling with his own toilet to “deny determined sewer divers insights into to the supreme leader’s stools.”
This isn’t the first time Kim has used a porta-potty during his rare trips outside his country.
He also brought one along for his April meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the border village of Panmunjom, USA Today said.
Lee Yun Keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, said the country’s leader always travels with his own personal toilet.
“Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee told The Washington Post in April. “The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind.”
For this week’s summit, North Korea also reportedly loaded a plane with a bulletproof limo for Kim, and special food to ensure that he won’t be poisoned. As an additional precaution, Kim flew to Singapore with two decoy planes to thwart any potential assassination attempts.
On Twitter Monday, many cracked jokes about Kim’s travel toilet — and some referenced the 2014 film The Interview, which said North Koreans have been led to believe that Kim doesn’t urinate or defecate. (This is based on actual North Korean propaganda about Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.)
“But I thought the ‘divine leader’ didn’t go to the toilet?” one Twitter user said.
“This is some paranoid s–t,” quipped another.
One tweeter joked that this might inspire President Trump, 71, to travel with a portable toilet, too — only his would obviously be gold-plated.
And another tweeter said that the toilet news — along with Politico’s report Monday on White House “Scotch tape” staffers — had him questioning his sanity.
“This and Kim Jong Un’s traveling toilet story make me not so sure that this is reality,” Twitter user @nabinnyc said. “I’m losing my mind.”