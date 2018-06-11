Kim Jong Un Brought His Own Toilet to Presidential Summit with Trump — And You Won't Believe Why

Have toilet, will travel.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has gone to extreme measures to make sure he’s well-protected during his visit to Singapore for a summit with President Trump — including packing his own toilet.

The unusual step is reportedly a precaution intended to prevent intelligence agencies from trying to learn about the North Korean leader’s health.

According to USA Today, The Chosunilbo, one of South Korea’s biggest circulated newspapers, reported that Kim was traveling with his own toilet to “deny determined sewer divers insights into to the supreme leader’s stools.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has used a porta-potty during his rare trips outside his country.

Kim Jong Un (left) and Donald Trump STR/AFP/Getty; Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

He also brought one along for his April meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the border village of Panmunjom, USA Today said.

Lee Yun Keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, said the country’s leader always travels with his own personal toilet.

“Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee told The Washington Post in April. “The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind.”

For this week’s summit, North Korea also reportedly loaded a plane with a bulletproof limo for Kim, and special food to ensure that he won’t be poisoned. As an additional precaution, Kim flew to Singapore with two decoy planes to thwart any potential assassination attempts.

On Twitter Monday, many cracked jokes about Kim’s travel toilet — and some referenced the 2014 film The Interview, which said North Koreans have been led to believe that Kim doesn’t urinate or defecate. (This is based on actual North Korean propaganda about Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.)

Kim Jong Un may not be a role model per se, but I’m definitely bringing a toilet with me on vacation from now on. 🚽 🇰🇵 — future 😎 so bright (@BlitzandGrins) June 11, 2018

Kim Jong Un brought a portable toilet with him to Singapore to "deny determined sewer divers insights into to the supreme leader's stools." … But I thought the "divine leader" didn't go to the toilet?https://t.co/5ZUFT4VZzt — jeremiah jacques (@js_jacques) June 11, 2018

On the news of Kim Jong Un bringing his own toilet, possibly the greatest quote of recent times. The portable device would "deny determined sewer divers insights into the supreme leader's stools"#TrumpKimSummit #poopspy — rob o'brien (@cormacsdad) June 11, 2018

Scott Pruitt: Find me a used Trump hotel mattress! Kim Jong Un: Hold my portable toilet. — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) June 11, 2018

According to Bret Baier Kim Jong Un brought his own toilet to Singapore so that no one will be able to examine his excrement, not even Dennis Rodman. — James M. Cain (@dmcparson) June 11, 2018

Now we'll be paying for a toilet, only gold plated. https://t.co/iSIvKqb1u2 — Carole-#NeverTrump (@iovine_carole) June 11, 2018

This and Kim Jong Un's traveling toilet story make me not so sure that this is reality. I'm losing my mind. — Nick (@nabinnyc) June 11, 2018

This is some paranoid sh*t https://t.co/14hqndzOkS — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) June 11, 2018

“But I thought the ‘divine leader’ didn’t go to the toilet?” one Twitter user said.

“This is some paranoid s–t,” quipped another.

One tweeter joked that this might inspire President Trump, 71, to travel with a portable toilet, too — only his would obviously be gold-plated.

RELATED VIDEO: Donald Trump Says He Had a ‘Great Meeting’ with Kim Kardashian as They Pose in Oval Office

And another tweeter said that the toilet news — along with Politico’s report Monday on White House “Scotch tape” staffers — had him questioning his sanity.

“This and Kim Jong Un’s traveling toilet story make me not so sure that this is reality,” Twitter user @nabinnyc said. “I’m losing my mind.”