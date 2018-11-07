Kim Davis, the Kentucky Clerk Who Denied Same-Sex Marriage Certificates, Loses Re-Election Bid

Sophie T. Stern
November 07, 2018 02:35 PM

Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who gained national notoriety in 2015 after refusing to sign marriage licenses for gay couples, has lost her re-election campaign, according to the Associated Press.

Voters denied Davis, 53, re-election as Rowan County clerk, instead electing Democratic challenger Elwood Caudill Jr. by a margin of about 650 votes.

“I believe that as a community we must continue to work together toward a more prosperous and cohesive Rowan County,” Caudill said after his win, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Kim Davis (left) and David Ermold
Davis spent five days in jail in 2015 for denying marriage licenses to couples in objection to the Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed same-sex partners the right to marry. She said she was acting “under God’s authority,” PEOPLE reported at the time. Davis was eventually released.

Much of the media attention in the Kentucky election has surrounded David Ermold, a gay man denied a marriage license from Davis who hoped to replace her. Ermold eventually lost the primary to Caudill — who himself fell to Davis in the 2014 primary.

After the primary, Ermold accused Caudill of being homophobic. Caudill, the chief deputy valuation administrator for Rowan County, denied the accusations, telling the Lexington Herald-Reader that he would “treat everyone with respect and dignity.”

According to unofficial results from Kentucky State Board of Elections, Elwood Caudill Jr. won 4210 — or 54.14 percent — of the vote, beating Kim Davis who took 3566 — or 45.86 percent.

