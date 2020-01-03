Kid Rock Visits Trump's Golf Club, Poses for Photo with Donald Trump Jr. in 'Bull-Schiff' Shirt

Kid Rock doubled down on his support for Donald Trump this week, posing for a photo at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, with the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

The politically outspoken musician was wearing a t-shirt mocking Rep. Adam Schiff, one of Trump’s most frequent political targets and one of the congressmen at the center of the president’s impeachment scandal.

“Hanging out with the man… @kidrock,” Trump Jr., 42, said on Instagram. “Love the shirt buddy.”

Rock’s shirt, which featured the half-finished word “BULL-” and a cartoon depiction of Rep. Schiff to the right of it, was apparently up to code for Trump’s exclusive club.

“We are waiving the golf course dress code/policy for that one,” Trump Jr. joked in the post, tagging “#bullschiff.”

Rock, 48, is a supporter of the Republican Party and even teased the possibility of a Senate run back in 2017.

Last month, Rock posted the front cover of Trump Jr.’s recent memoir, Triggered, in support of the first son.

Trump Jr.’s book was quickly turned into a meme when it was announced earlier this year and became a New York Times bestseller after the Republican National Committee bought about $100,000 worth of copies to help boost it onto the prestigious list.

“First: I am not operating in my official capacity as a spokesman for my father’s campaign in these pages,” Trump Jr. writes in Triggered. “So if I were to say something like, oh, I don’t know, ‘Adam Schiff is a lying ass clown’ or ‘Robert Mueller is a feeble old fool who got used by the Democrats’ — you know, if I were to hypothetically say those things — that’s all just my opinion.”

President Trump, 73, became the third president in American history to ever be impeached back in December, when the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his role in the Ukraine scandal.

Throughout the process, Trump has attacked Rep. Schiff on Twitter, calling him “Shifty Schiff” and trying to label him as a “corrupt politician.”

President Trump has tweeted about Rep. Schiff at least 115 times since Sept. 20 — throughout the impeachment investigation.

Trump’s impeachment trial is still yet to be set in the Senate, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to deliver the articles of impeachment.

“The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath,” Trump claimed on Twitter in mid-December.

However, Pelosi has said she’s delaying the delivery to ensure there’s a fair trial in the Senate after Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he would be in “total coordination” with the White House, including whether or not there would be witnesses called during the trial — a comment that angered Democrats and lft some Republicans “disturbed.”

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” Pelosi tweeted on Dec. 23. “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?