A new book offers further details about the conversation between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and then-President Donald Trump as the attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to Robert Draper's new book, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind — excerpted by Politico — McCarthy was fuming when he reached the president as his supporters were storming the building the day.

From Politico's excerpt: "'Well, Kevin,' President Trump said to McCarthy by phone shortly before three in the afternoon on January 6, 'I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'"

"'More upset?' McCarthy yelled back incredulously, according to an account he gave a few hours later to a Republican colleague. 'THEY'RE TRYING TO F------ KILL ME!'"

CNN previously reported on the conversation between McCarthy and Trump, with the outlet claiming that the congressman told the then-president that rioters were breaking into his office through a window and snapped at Trump, saying, "Who the f— do you think you are talking to?"

In a separate book, Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump, authors Rachael Bade and Karoun Demirjian write how Trump was angry with McCarthy once some of the details of that conversation leaked. McCarthy, in turn, took that anger out on Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, whom the authors say "burst into tears" during their discussion of the leak.

In a statement given to The Washington Post, both Beutler and McCarthy dispute the authors' re-telling of the discussion.

McCarthy and Trump's relationship has ebbed and flowed in recent years. Though publicly a supporter of the former president, the California congressman has behind closed doors been more critical of Trump.

Earlier this year, The New York Times published audio of McCarthy speaking to colleagues about Trump in the days after the riots, and openly mulling asking the then-president to resign.

"I'm seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight," McCarthy says in the clip, which was recorded Jan. 10, 2021, during a conversation between he and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney. "From what I know of him — I mean, you guys know him too — do you think he would ever back away?"

While plans to impeach Trump for his role in allegedly inciting the violence were materializing, McCarthy said to colleagues (as captured on the tape) he planned to talk to Trump about the looming impeachment.

"This is what I think: We know it'll pass the House [of Representatives], I think there's a chance it'll pass the Senate," McCarthy says on the tape. The congressman added that he would tell Trump, as Democrats pushed forward with plans to again impeach the president, that "it would be my recommendation you should resign."

McCarthy then adds: "I don't think he would take it but I don't know."

Elsewhere in the clip, McCarthy can be heard saying, "I've had it with this guy," speaking of Trump.

More details about the events leading up to and following the Capitol riots will be unveiled to the public Thursday, when the bipartisan committee investigating the riots holds what some expect will be its final hearing.